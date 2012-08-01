Mosby's Paramedic Textbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323072755

Mosby's Paramedic Textbook

4th Edition

Authors: Mick Sanders
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323072755
Imprint: Mosby/JEMS
Published Date: 1st December 2011
Page Count: 1792
Description

As of August 1, 2012, Elsevier has discontinued publishing Paramedic, EMT and Fire titles in its Emergency Medical Services product line.  All Student Resources for these products can now be accessed at: <a href="http://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedichttp://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedic">http://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedic</a>. All existing instructor-led courses prior to November 1, 2012 will remain active until September 1, 2014.

Key Features

  • More than 1,000 illustrations -- including 150 that are NEW -- accurately present different techniques and skills.

  • Chapter openers, objectives and key terms set the stage for learning.

  • Advanced Life Support (ALS) skills are presented step by step and in full color.

  • Critical thinking questions help in understanding concepts and in applying them to patient care.

  • A summary and a list of references in each chapter make review easier.

  • A herbal appendix in the pharmacology chapter provides access to herbal content.

  • Drug monographs on the Evolve companion website include Mosby's Essential Drugs, with instant access to comprehensive, up-to-date information on the medications that are administered by paramedics as well as those most commonly prescribed to patients.

Table of Contents

Part One: Preparatory

1. EMS Systems: Roles, Responsibilities, and Professionalism

2. Well-Being of the Paramedic

3. Injury Prevention and Public Health  NEW!

4. Documentation

5. EMS Communications

6. Medical and Legal Issues

7. Ethics

8. Research Principles and Evidence-Based Practice  NEW!

Part Two: Anatomy and Physiology

9. Medical Terminology  NEW!

10. Review of Human Systems

11. General Principles of Pathophysiology

12. Life Span Development

Part Three: Pharmacology

13. Principles of Pharmacology and Emergency Medications

14. Venous Access and Medication Administration

Part Four: Airway

15. Airway Management, Respiration, and Artificial Ventilation

Part Five: Patient Assessment

16. Scene Size Up  NEW!

17. Therapeutic Communications

18. History Taking

19. Primary Assessment  NEW!

20. Secondary Assessment and Reassessment  NEW!

21. Clinical Decision Making

Part Six: Cardiovascular

22. Cardiology

Part Seven: Medical

23. Diseases of the Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat  NEW!

24. Respiratory

25. Neurology

26. Endocrinology

27. Immunology  NEW!

28. Infectious and Communicable Disease

29. Abdominal and Gastrointestinal Disorders

30. Genitourinary and Renal Disorders

31. Gynecology

32. Hematology

33. Nontraumatic Musculoskeletal Disorders  NEW!

34. Toxicology

35. Behavioral and Psychiatric Disorders

Part Eight: Shock and Resuscitation

36. Pathophysiology and Management of Shock

Part Nine: Trauma

37. Trauma Overview and Mechanism of Injury

38. Bleeding and Soft Tissue Trauma

39. Burns

40. Head, Face, and Neck Trauma

41. Spine and Nervous System Trauma

42. Chest Trauma

43. Abdominal Trauma

44. Orthopedic Trauma

45. Environmental Conditions

Part Ten: Special Patient Populations

46. Obstetrics

47. Neonatal Care

48. Pediatrics

49. Geriatrics

50. Abuse and Neglect

51. Patients with Special Challenges

52. Acute Interventions for Home Care

Part 11: EMS Operations

53. Ground and Air Ambulance Operations

54. Medical Incident Command

55. Rescue Awareness and Operations

56. Crime Scene Awareness

57. Hazardous Materials Awareness

58. Bioterrorism and Weapons of Mass Destruction

59. Putting it All Together: Assessment-Based Management

Appendix: Advanced Practice Procedures in Critical Care  NEW!

Emergency Drug Index

About the Author

Mick Sanders

Affiliations and Expertise

EMS Training Specialist, St. Charles, MO

