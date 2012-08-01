Mosby's Paramedic Textbook
4th Edition
Description
As of August 1, 2012, Elsevier has discontinued publishing Paramedic, EMT and Fire titles in its Emergency Medical Services product line. All Student Resources for these products can now be accessed at: <a href="http://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedichttp://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedic">http://ems.jbpub.com/sanders/paramedic</a>. All existing instructor-led courses prior to November 1, 2012 will remain active until September 1, 2014.
Key Features
- More than 1,000 illustrations -- including 150 that are NEW -- accurately present different techniques and skills.
- Chapter openers, objectives and key terms set the stage for learning.
- Advanced Life Support (ALS) skills are presented step by step and in full color.
- Critical thinking questions help in understanding concepts and in applying them to patient care.
- A summary and a list of references in each chapter make review easier.
- A herbal appendix in the pharmacology chapter provides access to herbal content.
- Drug monographs on the Evolve companion website include Mosby's Essential Drugs, with instant access to comprehensive, up-to-date information on the medications that are administered by paramedics as well as those most commonly prescribed to patients.
Table of Contents
Part One: Preparatory
1. EMS Systems: Roles, Responsibilities, and Professionalism
2. Well-Being of the Paramedic
3. Injury Prevention and Public Health NEW!
4. Documentation
5. EMS Communications
6. Medical and Legal Issues
7. Ethics
8. Research Principles and Evidence-Based Practice NEW!
Part Two: Anatomy and Physiology
9. Medical Terminology NEW!
10. Review of Human Systems
11. General Principles of Pathophysiology
12. Life Span Development
Part Three: Pharmacology
13. Principles of Pharmacology and Emergency Medications
14. Venous Access and Medication Administration
Part Four: Airway
15. Airway Management, Respiration, and Artificial Ventilation
Part Five: Patient Assessment
16. Scene Size Up NEW!
17. Therapeutic Communications
18. History Taking
19. Primary Assessment NEW!
20. Secondary Assessment and Reassessment NEW!
21. Clinical Decision Making
Part Six: Cardiovascular
22. Cardiology
Part Seven: Medical
23. Diseases of the Eyes, Ears, Nose and Throat NEW!
24. Respiratory
25. Neurology
26. Endocrinology
27. Immunology NEW!
28. Infectious and Communicable Disease
29. Abdominal and Gastrointestinal Disorders
30. Genitourinary and Renal Disorders
31. Gynecology
32. Hematology
33. Nontraumatic Musculoskeletal Disorders NEW!
34. Toxicology
35. Behavioral and Psychiatric Disorders
Part Eight: Shock and Resuscitation
36. Pathophysiology and Management of Shock
Part Nine: Trauma
37. Trauma Overview and Mechanism of Injury
38. Bleeding and Soft Tissue Trauma
39. Burns
40. Head, Face, and Neck Trauma
41. Spine and Nervous System Trauma
42. Chest Trauma
43. Abdominal Trauma
44. Orthopedic Trauma
45. Environmental Conditions
Part Ten: Special Patient Populations
46. Obstetrics
47. Neonatal Care
48. Pediatrics
49. Geriatrics
50. Abuse and Neglect
51. Patients with Special Challenges
52. Acute Interventions for Home Care
Part 11: EMS Operations
53. Ground and Air Ambulance Operations
54. Medical Incident Command
55. Rescue Awareness and Operations
56. Crime Scene Awareness
57. Hazardous Materials Awareness
58. Bioterrorism and Weapons of Mass Destruction
59. Putting it All Together: Assessment-Based Management
Appendix: Advanced Practice Procedures in Critical Care NEW!
Emergency Drug Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1792
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby/JEMS 2012
- Published:
- 1st December 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby/JEMS
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323072755
About the Author
Mick Sanders
Affiliations and Expertise
EMS Training Specialist, St. Charles, MO