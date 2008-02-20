Mosby's Orthodontic Review
1st Edition
Description
With a concise, focused review of orthodontic concepts and current clinical information, including diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical treatment, MOSBY'S ORTHODONTIC REVIEW is the resource you need to achieve the best results for success on competency examinations as well as excellent clinical outcomes. From foundational concepts to more subjective areas of treatment planning and clinical treatment, this book includes a wealth of information from distinguished educators, recent graduates, and practicing professionals to help you prepare for the NBDE, Part II and the ABO written and clinical examinations. In addition, the companion CD-ROM includes six orthodontic cases written in the format required by the ABO for the Initial Clinical Examination to help familiarize you with the required ABO format.
Key Features
- Content is designed to prepare you for the NBDE, Part II and the ABO written and clinical examinations to help you achieve the best results.
- Detailed illustrations provide a visual guide to conditions, techniques, diagnoses, key concepts, and more with case study photos that detail treatment from a patient’s initial exam to completion.
- Proven question and answer format covers the key information for each topic and helps prepare you for certification exams.
Table of Contents
- Craniofacial Growth and Development
2. Development of the Occlusion
3. Appropriate Timing for Orthodontic Treatment
4. Orthodontic Records and Case Evaluation
5. 3-Dimensional Imaging in Orthodontics
6. Diagnosis of Orthodontic Problems
7. Orthodontic Appliances
8. Biomechanics in Orthodontics
9. Treatment Planning
10. Treatment Tactics for Problems Related to Dento-Facial Discrepancies in Three Planes of Space
11. Phase I - Early Treatment
12. The Invisalign® System
13. Treatment of Class II Malocclusions
14. Class III Correctors
15. Minor Tooth Movement
16. Phase II: Nonsurgical Adolescent and Adult Cases
17. Adult Interdisciplinary Orthodontic Treatment
18. Implants in Orthodontics
19. Miniscrews and Palatal Implants for Orthodontic Anchorage
20. Oral Hygiene: Possible Problems and Complications
21. Orthodontics and Craniofacial Deformities
22. Temporomandibular Disorders
23. Retention in Orthodontics
24. Soft Tissue Diode Laser Surgery In Orthodontics
25. Computer-Aided Surgical Simulation for Complex Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 20th February 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455726080
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323239516
About the Author
Jeryl English
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chairman and Program Director, Department of Orthodontics, The University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; President Elect(2009)American Board of Orthodontics
Timo Peltomaki
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Kate Litschel
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Associate, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland