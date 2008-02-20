Mosby's Orthodontic Review - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323050074, 9781455726080

Mosby's Orthodontic Review

1st Edition

Authors: Jeryl English Timo Peltomaki Kate Litschel
eBook ISBN: 9781455726080
eBook ISBN: 9780323239516
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 20th February 2008
Page Count: 320
Description

With a concise, focused review of orthodontic concepts and current clinical information, including diagnosis, treatment planning, and clinical treatment, MOSBY'S ORTHODONTIC REVIEW is the resource you need to achieve the best results for success on competency examinations as well as excellent clinical outcomes. From foundational concepts to more subjective areas of treatment planning and clinical treatment, this book includes a wealth of information from distinguished educators, recent graduates, and practicing professionals to help you prepare for the NBDE, Part II and the ABO written and clinical examinations. In addition, the companion CD-ROM includes six orthodontic cases written in the format required by the ABO for the Initial Clinical Examination to help familiarize you with the required ABO format.

Key Features

  • Content is designed to prepare you for the NBDE, Part II and the ABO written and clinical examinations to help you achieve the best results.
  • Detailed illustrations provide a visual guide to conditions, techniques, diagnoses, key concepts, and more with case study photos that detail treatment from a patient’s initial exam to completion.
  • Proven question and answer format covers the key information for each topic and helps prepare you for certification exams.

Table of Contents

  1. Craniofacial Growth and Development

    2. Development of the Occlusion

    3. Appropriate Timing for Orthodontic Treatment

    4. Orthodontic Records and Case Evaluation

    5. 3-Dimensional Imaging in Orthodontics

    6. Diagnosis of Orthodontic Problems

    7. Orthodontic Appliances

    8. Biomechanics in Orthodontics

    9. Treatment Planning

    10. Treatment Tactics for Problems Related to Dento-Facial Discrepancies in Three Planes of Space

    11. Phase I - Early Treatment

    12. The Invisalign® System

    13. Treatment of Class II Malocclusions

    14. Class III Correctors

    15. Minor Tooth Movement

    16. Phase II: Nonsurgical Adolescent and Adult Cases

    17. Adult Interdisciplinary Orthodontic Treatment

    18. Implants in Orthodontics

    19. Miniscrews and Palatal Implants for Orthodontic Anchorage

    20. Oral Hygiene: Possible Problems and Complications

    21. Orthodontics and Craniofacial Deformities

    22. Temporomandibular Disorders

    23. Retention in Orthodontics

    24. Soft Tissue Diode Laser Surgery In Orthodontics

    25. Computer-Aided Surgical Simulation for Complex Cranio-Maxillofacial Surgery

About the Author

Jeryl English

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chairman and Program Director, Department of Orthodontics, The University of Texas Dental Branch at Houston, Houston, TX; President Elect(2009)American Board of Orthodontics

Timo Peltomaki

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Chairman, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

Kate Litschel

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Associate, Clinic for Orthodontics and Pediatric Dentistry, Center for Dental and Oral Medicine, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland

