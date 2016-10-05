Mosby's Oncology Nursing Advisor
2nd Edition
A Comprehensive Guide to Clinical Practice
Description
Get quick access to the most important information surrounding cancer and oncology nursing care with Mosby’s Oncology Nursing Advisor, 2nd Edition. Covering everything from the various types of cancer and cancer treatment options to patient education and nursing best-practices, this indispensable nursing guide is like getting seven books in one! Plus, its user-friendly layout and straightforward coverage make it ideal for use in any clinical setting. With 17 new chapters, updated evidence-based content throughout, and proven patient teaching handouts, this new edition offers the authoritative guidance you need to provide the best possible oncology nursing care.
Key Features
- Detailed descriptions of over 50 major cancer types provide essential information on incidence, etiology and risk factors, signs and symptoms, diagnostic workup, histology, staging, treatment, prognosis, and prevention.
- Coverage of cancer management principles outlines a wide range of treatment and pharmacologic modalities, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiation therapy, hormonal therapy, immunotherapy, and complementary and alternative therapies.
- Symptom management guidelines offer in-depth coverage of pathophysiology, signs and symptoms, assessment tools, lab and diagnostic tests, differential diagnoses, interventions, patient education, follow up care, and resources for over 30 common symptoms associated with cancer and cancer treatments.
- Essential information on many oncologic emergencies and emergent issues prepares readers to respond quickly to structural, metabolic, and hematologic emergencies.
- Section on palliative care and end-of-life issues offers helpful guidelines for dealing with topics related to survivorship, palliative care, the final hours of the cancer patient, and loss, grief, and bereavement.
Table of Contents
Section One: INTRODUCTION
Cancer Epidemiology
Cancer Pathophysiology
Cancer Genetics
Section Two: MAJOR CANCERS
Breast Cancer
Central Nervous System Cancers
Gastrointestinal System Cancers
Genitourinary Cancers
Gynecologic Cancers
Head and Neck Cancers
Leukemias
Lymphomas
Lung Cancers
Multiple Myeloma
Myelofibrosis NEW!
Neuroendocrine Cancers NEW!
Sarcomas
Skin Cancers
Section Three: PRINCIPLES OF CANCER MANAGEMENT
Surgical Therapy
Radiation Therapy
Tumor Treating Fields NEW!
Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation
Chemotherapy
Immunotherapy
Targeted Therapy
Hormonal Therapy
Oral Adherence NEW!
Complementary and Alternative Therapies
Clinical Trials NEW!
Section Four: PRINCIPLES OF SYMPTOM MANAGEMENT
Alopecia
Anorexia
Anxiety
Arthralgias and Myalgias
Confusion
Constipation
Cough
Depressed Mood
Diarrhea
Dizziness and Vertigo
Dysphagia
Dyspnea
Epistaxis NEW!
Esophagitis
Fatigue
Fever
Flu-like Symptoms
Hand-Foot Syndrome
Headache
Hiccups
Hypersensitivity Reactions NEW!
Hypertension NEW!
Hyperglycemia NEW!
Lymphedema
Menopausal Symptoms
Mucositis
Nail Changes NEW!
Nausea and Vomiting
Ocular/Visual Changes NEW!
Pain
Peripheral Neuropathy
Pleural Effusion
Pruritus/Xerosis
Rash NEW!
Seizures
Sexuality Alterations
Sleep Disturbances
Xerostomia
Section Five: ONCOLOGIC EMERGENCIES
Structural Emergencies
Urologic Emergencies
Metabolic Emergencies
Hematologic Emergencies
Section Six: PALLIATIVE CARE AND END-OF-LIFE ISSUES
Survivorship NEW!
Palliative Care
Final Hours
Loss, Grief, and Bereavement
Section Seven. NURSING PRACTICE CONSIDERATIONS NEW!
Communication
Cultural Considerations
Ethical Considerations
Quality and Safety NEW!
Evidence-Based Practice NEW!
Patient Navigation NEW!
Patient Education NEW!
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 528
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 5th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449106
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449113
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323449083
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323375634
About the Author
Susan Newton
Affiliations and Expertise
Vice President, Health Management Solutions, Quintiles, Dayton, OH
Margie Hickey
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Director, Novartis Oncology, East Hanover, New Jersey
Jeannine Brant
Affiliations and Expertise
Oncology Clinical Nurse Specialist and Nurse Scientist, Billings Clinic, Billings, Montana