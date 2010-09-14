Mosby's Nursing PDQ for Critical Care

Precise, yet comprehensive, this portable guide provides rapid access to vital nursing information for the acute care management of patients in the critical care setting. Key topics include disorders, treatment, assessment, procedures, monitoring, drug therapy, lab values, scoring tools and helpful formulas. It fits easily into your scrub pocket with 10 tabbed sections and a convenient spiral binding that allows it to lie flat on any given page. Whether you use it as a clinical resource, a study tool, or a quick refresher, this full-color resource offers quick access to just the right amount of practical, must-know critical care nursing information.