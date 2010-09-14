Mosby's Nursing PDQ for Critical Care - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323074063

Mosby's Nursing PDQ for Critical Care

2nd Edition

Authors: Susan Stillwell
Paperback ISBN: 9780323074063
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th September 2010
Page Count: 216
Description

Precise, yet comprehensive, this portable guide provides rapid access to vital nursing information for the acute care management of patients in the critical care setting. Key topics include disorders, treatment, assessment, procedures, monitoring, drug therapy, lab values, scoring tools and helpful formulas. It fits easily into your scrub pocket with 10 tabbed sections and a convenient spiral binding that allows it to lie flat on any given page. Whether you use it as a clinical resource, a study tool, or a quick refresher, this full-color resource offers quick access to just the right amount of practical, must-know critical care nursing information.

Key Features

  • The spiral binding and handy pocket size make this an ideal clinical companion.

  • Waterproof and stain-resistant pages keep your PDQ reference guide performing like new in any clinical setting.

  • Color-coded tabs and a concise index make it easy to quickly locate key information.

  • Provides at-a-glance access to commonly used clinical information, such as formulas, conversions, and lab values.

Table of Contents

Evidence-Based Practice (EBP)

Steps of EBP

Guide to Develop PICOT Questions

Cardiac

Cardiac Auscultatory Sites

Auscultation of the Heart

Blood Pressure

Pulse Pressure

Pulse

Edema

Defibrillation vs. Cardioversion

Intraaortic Balloon Pump

Pacemaker

Cerebral Spinal Fluid Pressure Monitoring and Drainage in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm

Effect of Cardiovascular Drugs on Hemodynamics

ECG

ECG Paper

Electrocardiograph Lead Placement

ECG

Lead Uses

Monitoring Ischemia, Injury, and Infarction

Determining ST Segment Deviation

Components of Normal Electrocardiogram

Electrolyte Imbalances and ECG Characteristics

Rhythm Strip Interpretation

Dysrhythmias

Wellen's Syndrome

Wide QRS Tachycardia

Differentiating Bundle Branch Block

ECG Changes with Myocardial Infarctions

Emergency Cardiac Drugs

Hemodynamic Monitoring

Pulmonary Artery

SvO2 Monitoring

Troubleshooting Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Lines

Radial Arterial Line

Pulmonary

Assessment

Chest Radiograph

Therapies

Weaning and Extubation

Neurologic

Assessment

Therapies

Neuromuscular Blockade

Intracranial Hypertension

GI/GU/ENDO

Topography of Abdomen

Assessment

Renal Conditions

Endocrine Conditions

Therapies

Pediatrics

Assessment

Equipment and Procedure

Emergency Drugs

Age Specific Preparation of Children for Procedures

Obstetrics

MODS

Pregnancy

Labor

Newborn

Facts: Guides, Labs and Tools

Guide to Assessing Cultural Preferences

Guide to Assessing Pain

Tools for Pain Assessment

Guide to Assess Presence of SIRS, Sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome

Tool for Quantifying Organ Dysfunction

Laboratory Values

Tools to Calculate Drug Dosages

Nomogram to Determine BSA

Physiologic Formulas

Tools to Estimate % BSA Burn

National Safety Patient Goals 2010 — The Joint Commission

About the Author

Susan Stillwell

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Center for the Advancement of Evidence-Based Practice, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ

