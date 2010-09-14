Mosby's Nursing PDQ for Critical Care
2nd Edition
Description
Precise, yet comprehensive, this portable guide provides rapid access to vital nursing information for the acute care management of patients in the critical care setting. Key topics include disorders, treatment, assessment, procedures, monitoring, drug therapy, lab values, scoring tools and helpful formulas. It fits easily into your scrub pocket with 10 tabbed sections and a convenient spiral binding that allows it to lie flat on any given page. Whether you use it as a clinical resource, a study tool, or a quick refresher, this full-color resource offers quick access to just the right amount of practical, must-know critical care nursing information.
Key Features
- The spiral binding and handy pocket size make this an ideal clinical companion.
- Waterproof and stain-resistant pages keep your PDQ reference guide performing like new in any clinical setting.
- Color-coded tabs and a concise index make it easy to quickly locate key information.
- Provides at-a-glance access to commonly used clinical information, such as formulas, conversions, and lab values.
Table of Contents
Evidence-Based Practice (EBP)
Steps of EBP
Guide to Develop PICOT Questions
Cardiac
Cardiac Auscultatory Sites
Auscultation of the Heart
Blood Pressure
Pulse Pressure
Pulse
Edema
Defibrillation vs. Cardioversion
Intraaortic Balloon Pump
Pacemaker
Cerebral Spinal Fluid Pressure Monitoring and Drainage in Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm
Effect of Cardiovascular Drugs on Hemodynamics
ECG
ECG Paper
Electrocardiograph Lead Placement
ECG
Lead Uses
Monitoring Ischemia, Injury, and Infarction
Determining ST Segment Deviation
Components of Normal Electrocardiogram
Electrolyte Imbalances and ECG Characteristics
Rhythm Strip Interpretation
Dysrhythmias
Wellen's Syndrome
Wide QRS Tachycardia
Differentiating Bundle Branch Block
ECG Changes with Myocardial Infarctions
Emergency Cardiac Drugs
Hemodynamic Monitoring
Pulmonary Artery
SvO2 Monitoring
Troubleshooting Invasive Hemodynamic Monitoring Lines
Radial Arterial Line
Pulmonary
Assessment
Chest Radiograph
Therapies
Weaning and Extubation
Neurologic
Assessment
Therapies
Neuromuscular Blockade
Intracranial Hypertension
GI/GU/ENDO
Topography of Abdomen
Assessment
Renal Conditions
Endocrine Conditions
Therapies
Pediatrics
Assessment
Equipment and Procedure
Emergency Drugs
Age Specific Preparation of Children for Procedures
Obstetrics
MODS
Pregnancy
Labor
Newborn
Facts: Guides, Labs and Tools
Guide to Assessing Cultural Preferences
Guide to Assessing Pain
Tools for Pain Assessment
Guide to Assess Presence of SIRS, Sepsis and Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome
Tool for Quantifying Organ Dysfunction
Laboratory Values
Tools to Calculate Drug Dosages
Nomogram to Determine BSA
Physiologic Formulas
Tools to Estimate % BSA Burn
National Safety Patient Goals 2010 — The Joint Commission
Details
- No. of pages:
- 216
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 14th September 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323074063
About the Author
Susan Stillwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Center for the Advancement of Evidence-Based Practice, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ