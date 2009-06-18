Mosby's Nursing Drug Cards
20th Edition
Description
Fully updated with the most current drug facts, Mosby’s Nursing Drug Cards, 20th Edition feature complete pharmacologic details and nursing management priorities for over 875 generic and 1,320 brand-name drugs — including 8 new drugs, 3 new drug categories, and more than 100 new drug facts. Each 4x6 card provides essential nursing information, including the drug’s brand names, dosage forms, contraindications, possible adverse effects, interactions, and nursing management priorities. You can also access new drug updates and information on the top 200 most commonly used drugs online.
Key Features
- Introduction
- Illustrated drug administration guide
- Animations
- Fundamentals of Drug Therapy
- Calculators for drug dosages
- FDA Alerts
- Top 200 Drugs most commonly prescribed drugs
- Drug Class Quickfacts
- Drug Review Guide
- Herbal and non-herbal nutritional supplement information
- Expanded drug name safety section
- Online card creator
- WebLinks
Table of Contents
Preface
Drug Card Explanation
Selected Manufacturer Abbreviations
Abbreviations
Bibliography
Management of Ingested Drug Overdose
Drug Cards
Category Cards
Appendixes
A. Drug Dosage Calculations
B. Syringe Compatibility Chart
C. IV Compatibility Chart
D. Nutritional Supplements (Herbal and Non-Herbal)
E. Look-Alike/Sound-Alike Drug Names
Index
Blank Cards
Details
- No. of pages:
- 948
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 18th June 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080347
About the Author
Patricia Nutz
Affiliations and Expertise
Professional Nurse Educator, School of Nursing, Jameson Memorial Hospital, New Castle, PA
Joseph Albanese
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, College of Staten Island, City University of New York, Staten Island, NY