Description

Fully updated with the most current drug facts, Mosby’s Nursing Drug Cards, 20th Edition feature complete pharmacologic details and nursing management priorities for over 875 generic and 1,320 brand-name drugs — including 8 new drugs, 3 new drug categories, and more than 100 new drug facts. Each 4x6 card provides essential nursing information, including the drug’s brand names, dosage forms, contraindications, possible adverse effects, interactions, and nursing management priorities. You can also access new drug updates and information on the top 200 most commonly used drugs online.

Key Features

  • Features a consistent format for quick reference: generic name, pronunciation, category, pregnancy category, brand name, manufacturer, dosage forms, use, action, pharmacokinetics, contraindications, clinical considerations, dosage, side/adverse effects, interactions, and nursing management priorities.

  • Includes a comprehensive index with generic and trade names, drug classes, combination products, and references to web site information.

  • Provides nursing management priorities to assist you in developing an effective patient care plan.

  • Distinguishes between common and life-threatening side effects for drugs to help you anticipate potential reactions and their significance.

  • Ensures safe drug administration with tall man lettering that provides a visual way to differentiate between similar drug names.

  • Contains the latest NANDA-I–approved nursing diagnoses for all drug categories to help you understand the application of nursing diagnoses to pharmacology.

  • Provides pronunciations for each generic drug and drug category to help you use and understand drug names in conversation.

  • Free Evolve website provides all of the drug information included on the printed cards, as well as:

    • Introduction
    • Illustrated drug administration guide
    • Animations
    • Fundamentals of Drug Therapy
    • Calculators for drug dosages
    • FDA Alerts
    • Top 200 Drugs most commonly prescribed drugs
    • Drug Class Quickfacts
    • Drug Review Guide
    • Herbal and non-herbal nutritional supplement information
    • Expanded drug name safety section
    • Online card creator
    • WebLinks 

    Table of Contents

    Preface

    Drug Card Explanation

    Selected Manufacturer Abbreviations

    Abbreviations

    Bibliography

    Management of Ingested Drug Overdose

    Drug Cards

    Category Cards

    Appendixes

    A. Drug Dosage Calculations

    B. Syringe Compatibility Chart

    C. IV Compatibility Chart

    D. Nutritional Supplements (Herbal and Non-Herbal)

    E. Look-Alike/Sound-Alike Drug Names

    Index

    Blank Cards

    About the Author

    Patricia Nutz

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professional Nurse Educator, School of Nursing, Jameson Memorial Hospital, New Castle, PA

    Joseph Albanese

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Professor Emeritus, College of Staten Island, City University of New York, Staten Island, NY

