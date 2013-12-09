Fun, quick, and easy to study while on the go, Mosby’s Medical Terminology Flash Cards, 3rd Edition provide a great tool for learning and reviewing medical terms. 600 full-color flash cards help you memorize the prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms used to build medical terms. Updated with the latest medical terms and illustrations, these flash cards include word-building examples and Spanish translations. And you can now study flash cards and take quizzes on your smartphone!