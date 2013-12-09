Mosby's Medical Terminology Flash Cards - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323222587, 9780323227599

Mosby's Medical Terminology Flash Cards

3rd Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323227599
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th December 2013
Page Count: 1200
Description

Fun, quick, and easy to study while on the go, Mosby’s Medical Terminology Flash Cards, 3rd Edition provide a great tool for learning and reviewing medical terms. 600 full-color flash cards help you memorize the prefixes, suffixes, and combining forms used to build medical terms. Updated with the latest medical terms and illustrations, these flash cards include word-building examples and Spanish translations. And you can now study flash cards and take quizzes on your smartphone!

Key Features

  • Full-color illustrations help you remember terms and their word parts.
  • Word-building examples show how word parts are used to create medical terms — including the most commonly diagnosed diseases and disorders, as well as treatments and procedures.
  • Indexing by body system makes it easy to organize and study terms.
  • Spanish translations of word parts and terminology are included.
  • Alphabetical index and suggested learning activities in a companion booklet make it easy to find specific cards and study the cards in a variety of different ways.
  • Durable, hole-punched design allows you to put sets of cards on a metal ring or cord for on-the-go study.

Table of Contents

Prefixes

Suffixes

Combining Forms

