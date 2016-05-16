Mosby's Medical Dictionary
10th Edition
Authors: Mosby
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323414258
eBook ISBN: 9780323414265
eBook ISBN: 9780323597074
Imprint: Elsevier
Page Count: 2000
Description
Make sense of the complex world of health care with Mosby’s Medical Dictionary, 10th Edition! This one-stop reference includes detailed entries that help you communicate more effectively with colleagues in various disciplines. With over 56,000 definitions, 2,450 photographs and line drawings, and supporting reference appendixes and atlases, it is an indispensable reference for students and professionals alike.
Key Features
- Over 56,000 entries offer detailed definitions, as well as the latest information on pathophysiology, treatment and interventions, and nursing care.
- More than 2,450 color photographs and line drawings demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
- Strict, common-sense alphabetical organization makes it easy to find key terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
I. Color Atlas of Human Anatomy
II. Definitions A-Z
III. Illustration Credits
IV. Appendixes (at back of book)
1. Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC)
2. Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC)
Details
About the Author
