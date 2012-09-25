So much more than just a bestselling dictionary, Mosby’s Medical Dictionary, 9th Edition is a one-stop reference to help you make sense of the complex world of health care. It features over 56,000 authoritative definitions, quick-reference appendixes, a color atlas of the human body, and more than 2,450 full-color illustrations — nearly three times more than any other dictionary available — making it an indispensable reference for health care consumers and professionals alike.