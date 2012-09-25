Mosby's Medical Dictionary - 9th Edition - ISBN: 9780323085410, 9780323112581

Mosby's Medical Dictionary

9th Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323112581
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th September 2012
Page Count: 1984
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

So much more than just a bestselling dictionary, Mosby’s Medical Dictionary, 9th Edition is a one-stop reference to help you make sense of the complex world of health care. It features over 56,000 authoritative definitions, quick-reference appendixes, a color atlas of the human body, and more than 2,450 full-color illustrations — nearly three times more than any other dictionary available — making it an indispensable reference for health care consumers and professionals alike.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! More than 2,450 color photographs and line drawings demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.

  • Over 56,000 comprehensive, authoritative, high-quality definitions include expanded definitions for selected entries, particularly major diseases, disorders, and procedures.

  • A Color Atlas of Human Anatomy contains 43 pages of clearly labeled drawings for easy A&P review and reference.

  • Quick-reference appendixes offer quick access to useful reference information, such as commonly used abbreviations, language translation guides, American sign language, and more.

  • A strict, common-sense alphabetical organization with no subentries makes it easy to find key terms and definitions.

Table of Contents

Color Atlas of Human Anatomy

Definitions A-Z

Illustration Credits

Appendixes (Endsheets)

  1. American Sign Language and Manual Communication

  2. Common Abbreviations Used in Writing Prescriptions

  3. Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases

  4. Commonly Used Abbreviations

  5. The Joint Commission Do Not Use List

Details

No. of pages:
1984
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323112581

About the Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.