Mosby's Medical Dictionary
9th Edition
Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323112581
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 25th September 2012
Page Count: 1984
Description
So much more than just a bestselling dictionary, Mosby’s Medical Dictionary, 9th Edition is a one-stop reference to help you make sense of the complex world of health care. It features over 56,000 authoritative definitions, quick-reference appendixes, a color atlas of the human body, and more than 2,450 full-color illustrations — nearly three times more than any other dictionary available — making it an indispensable reference for health care consumers and professionals alike.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! More than 2,450 color photographs and line drawings demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
- Over 56,000 comprehensive, authoritative, high-quality definitions include expanded definitions for selected entries, particularly major diseases, disorders, and procedures.
- A Color Atlas of Human Anatomy contains 43 pages of clearly labeled drawings for easy A&P review and reference.
- Quick-reference appendixes offer quick access to useful reference information, such as commonly used abbreviations, language translation guides, American sign language, and more.
- A strict, common-sense alphabetical organization with no subentries makes it easy to find key terms and definitions.
Table of Contents
Color Atlas of Human Anatomy
Definitions A-Z
Illustration Credits
Appendixes (Endsheets)
- American Sign Language and Manual Communication
- Common Abbreviations Used in Writing Prescriptions
- Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases
- Commonly Used Abbreviations
- The Joint Commission Do Not Use List
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1984
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 25th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323112581
About the Author
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.