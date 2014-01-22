Mosby's Massage Therapy Review
4th Edition
Description
Written by massage therapy expert Sandy Fritz, this unique review resource prepares you for all of your massage therapy exams — both routine semester exams and tests administered for licensure, such as the National Certification Exam and the MBLEx. This comprehensive review features updated content and questions based on the currently administered licensing exams. Plus, a companion Evolve website comes loaded with 8 practice exams and a variety of review activities such as labeling exercises, crossword puzzles, electronic coloring book, games, and much more! And for studying on the go, Mosby offers a new mobile app featuring 125 test questions. No other massage review on the market gives you such complete exam preparation!
Key Features
- Full color format with 347 illustrations (showing various massage techniques as well as anatomy & physiology) presents information in a more visual, engaging way and helps you retain information better than reviewing text alone.
- Over 1300 practice questions in the text provide the opportunity to assess your readiness for exams.
- Over 40 labeling exercises are available throughout the book to help kinesthetic learners retain information.
- Logical text organization presents review content with illustrations and examples followed by review questions and exams to help you hone test-taking skills as you master facts, learn how to apply them, complete practice questions by topic, and then work through a realistic exam experience.
- Written to be versatile so it can be used to prepare for licensing exams, as well as classroom exams allows you to prepare for massage licensure exams as well as your regular course load along the way.
- Answer key printed in the back of the text with rationales provides you additional feedback so you can better understand why answers are correct or incorrect.
- Esteemed author Sandy Fritz delivers quality content that students and instructors know they can rely on.
Table of Contents
Part 1: HOW TO STUDY FOR CREDENTIALING EXAMS
1. Overview of the Licensing and Certification Process
2. How to Study for Exams
Part 2: REVIEWING FOR FACTUAL RECALL
3. Review of Massage Application
4. Anatomy and Physiology
Part 3: REVIEWING FOR COMPREHENSION
5. Massage Theory and Application
6. Functional Anatomy and Physiology
Part 4: REVIEW QUESTIONS BY CONTENT AREA
7. Therapeutic Massage
8. Anatomy, Physiology, and Pathology
Part 5: PRACTICE EXAMS
Appendixes
Appendix A: Indications and Contraindications to Massage
Appendix B: Glossary
Appendix C: Answer Keys
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 22nd January 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323137584
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187534
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240673
About the Author
Sandy Fritz
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director