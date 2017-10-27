Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
6th Edition
Description
Writing care plans, understanding and performing tests, and interpreting test results is made easier with Mosby’s Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests, 6th Edition. This essential resource provides clear, concise overage of over 700 of the most commonly performed diagnostic and laboratory tests. Valuable in academic and clinical settings alike, it is beloved for its full-color design, user-friendly organization, and illustrations that help clarify keep concepts. Updated and streamlined content with new tests ensures you have the most relevant information. A new Diagnostic Testing for the Most Common Diseases section highlights the integration of medical testing as it relates to the top diseases or clinical syndromes.
Key Features
- Tests are presented comprehensively and consistently , in a sequence that best simulates priorities in clinical practice.
- UNIQUE! Clinical Priorities boxes emphasize priorities and procedure considerations specific to understanding and performing tests.
- UNIQUE! Test Results and Clinical Significance sections describe the significance of the test findings and discuss the pathophysiology of the disease process and how it relates to the test result.
- UNIQUE! Home Care Responsibilities boxes focus on post-test factors for consideration.
- UNIQUE! Related Tests sections list additional tests related to the main test — including tests that provide similar information, confirmatory information, and other tests used to evaluate the same organ, disease process, or symptom complex.
- UNIQUE! Critical Values sections indicate test values of particular significance.
- UNIQUE! Icons indicate drugs that increase or decrease test values and patient teaching priorities.
- Age-Related Concerns boxes address pediatric and geriatric priorities.
Table of Contents
Diagnostic Testing for the Most Common Diseases
1. Guidelines for Proper Test Preparation and Performance
2. Blood Studies
3. Electrodiagnostic Tests
4. Endoscopic Studies
5. Fluid Analysis Studies
6. Manometric Studies
7. Microscopic Studies and Associated Testing
8. Nuclear Scanning
9. Stool Tests
10. Ultrasound Studies
11. Urine Studies
12. X-ray Studies
13. Miscellaneous Studies
Bibliography
Illustration Credits
Appendix A: Alphabetical List of Tests
Appendix B: Panel Testing
Appendix C: Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1162
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 27th October 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323446631
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446648
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323446624
About the Author
Kathleen Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA