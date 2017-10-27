Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests - 6th Edition - ISBN: 9780323446631, 9780323446648

Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

6th Edition

Authors: Kathleen Pagana Timothy Pagana
Paperback ISBN: 9780323446631
eBook ISBN: 9780323446648
eBook ISBN: 9780323446624
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th October 2017
Page Count: 1162
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Writing care plans, understanding and performing tests, and interpreting test results is made easier with Mosby’s Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests, 6th Edition. This essential resource provides clear, concise overage of over 700 of the most commonly performed diagnostic and laboratory tests. Valuable in academic and clinical settings alike, it is beloved for its full-color design, user-friendly organization, and illustrations that help clarify keep concepts. Updated and streamlined content with new tests ensures you have the most relevant information. A new Diagnostic Testing for the Most Common Diseases section highlights the integration of medical testing as it relates to the top diseases or clinical syndromes.

Key Features

  • Tests are presented comprehensively and consistently, in a sequence that best simulates priorities in clinical practice.
  • UNIQUE! Clinical Priorities boxes emphasize priorities and procedure considerations specific to understanding and performing tests.
  • UNIQUE! Test Results and Clinical Significance sections describe the significance of the test findings and discuss the pathophysiology of the disease process and how it relates to the test result.
  • UNIQUE! Home Care Responsibilities boxes focus on post-test factors for consideration.
  • UNIQUE! Related Tests sections list additional tests related to the main test — including tests that provide similar information, confirmatory information, and other tests used to evaluate the same organ, disease process, or symptom complex.
  • UNIQUE! Critical Values sections indicate test values of particular significance.
  • UNIQUE! Icons indicate drugs that increase or decrease test values and patient teaching priorities.
  • Age-Related Concerns boxes address pediatric and geriatric priorities.

Table of Contents

Diagnostic Testing for the Most Common Diseases
1. Guidelines for Proper Test Preparation and Performance
2. Blood Studies
3. Electrodiagnostic Tests
4. Endoscopic Studies
5. Fluid Analysis Studies
6. Manometric Studies
7. Microscopic Studies and Associated Testing
8. Nuclear Scanning
9. Stool Tests
10. Ultrasound Studies
11. Urine Studies
12. X-ray Studies
13. Miscellaneous Studies

Bibliography
Illustration Credits

Appendix A: Alphabetical List of Tests
Appendix B: Panel Testing
Appendix C: Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

Details

No. of pages:
1162
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323446631
eBook ISBN:
9780323446648
eBook ISBN:
9780323446624

About the Author

Kathleen Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA

Timothy Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.