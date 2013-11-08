Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323089494, 9780323100625

Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

5th Edition

Authors: Kathleen Pagana Timothy Pagana
eBook ISBN: 9780323100625
eBook ISBN: 9780323188913
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th November 2013
Page Count: 1200
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This quick reference handbook offers clear, concise coverage of over 700 of the most commonly performed diagnostic and laboratory tests — including 39 new to this edition. Trusted authors, Kathleen Pagana, PhD, RN and Timothy Pagana, MD, FACS, bring together a comprehensive collection of full color designs, illustrations and photos to show exactly how various tests are performed. Related tests are grouped by chapter and presented in a consistent format to facilitate a full understanding of each type of diagnostic test.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Coverage of the clinical significance of test results explains why a given test result indicates specific diseases.

  • Full-color design clarifies key concepts, procedures, and testing techniques.

  • Related Tests sections list tests that provide similar information or are used to evaluate the same body system, disease process, or symptom.

Table of Contents

FM Coding for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (ICD-10)
1. Guidelines for Proper Test Preparation and Performance
2. Blood Studies
3. Electrodiagnostic Tests
4. Endoscopic Studies
5. Fluid Analysis Studies
6. Manometric Studies
7. Microscopic Studies
8. Nuclear Scanning
9. Stool Tests
10. Ultrasound Studies
11. Urine Studies
12. X-Ray Studies
13. Miscellaneous Studies
Bibliography
Appendixes
A Alphabetical List of Tests
B List of Tests by Body System
C Blood Tests Used for Disease and Organ Panels
D Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

Details

No. of pages:
1200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323100625
eBook ISBN:
9780323188913

About the Author

Kathleen Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA

Timothy Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.