Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

This quick reference handbook offers clear, concise coverage of over 700 of the most commonly performed diagnostic and laboratory tests — including 39 new to this edition. Trusted authors, Kathleen Pagana, PhD, RN and Timothy Pagana, MD, FACS, bring together a comprehensive collection of full color designs, illustrations and photos to show exactly how various tests are performed. Related tests are grouped by chapter and presented in a consistent format to facilitate a full understanding of each type of diagnostic test.