Mosby's Manual of Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
5th Edition
Description
This quick reference handbook offers clear, concise coverage of over 700 of the most commonly performed diagnostic and laboratory tests — including 39 new to this edition. Trusted authors, Kathleen Pagana, PhD, RN and Timothy Pagana, MD, FACS, bring together a comprehensive collection of full color designs, illustrations and photos to show exactly how various tests are performed. Related tests are grouped by chapter and presented in a consistent format to facilitate a full understanding of each type of diagnostic test.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Coverage of the clinical significance of test results explains why a given test result indicates specific diseases.
- Full-color design clarifies key concepts, procedures, and testing techniques.
- Related Tests sections list tests that provide similar information or are used to evaluate the same body system, disease process, or symptom.
Table of Contents
FM Coding for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (ICD-10)
1. Guidelines for Proper Test Preparation and Performance
2. Blood Studies
3. Electrodiagnostic Tests
4. Endoscopic Studies
5. Fluid Analysis Studies
6. Manometric Studies
7. Microscopic Studies
8. Nuclear Scanning
9. Stool Tests
10. Ultrasound Studies
11. Urine Studies
12. X-Ray Studies
13. Miscellaneous Studies
Bibliography
Appendixes
A Alphabetical List of Tests
B List of Tests by Body System
C Blood Tests Used for Disease and Organ Panels
D Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 8th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100625
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323188913
About the Author
Kathleen Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA