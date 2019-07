Mosby's Handbook of Patient Teaching

DISEASES/DISORDERS



Abdominal Surgery

Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome (AIDS)

Adrenal Insufficiency (Addison’s Disease, Adrenocortical Insufficiency),

Adrenalectomy

Aldosteronism, Primary ( Hyperaldosteronism, Conn’s Syndrome)

Allergy

Alzheimer's Disease

Amputation

Amyloidosis

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis, ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease)

Anaphylaxis

Aneurysm, Aortic (Abdominal Thoracic)

Anorectal Abscess, Fistula, and Fissure

Aortic Regurgitation (Incompetence, Insufficiency)

Aortic Valve Stenosis

Aplastic Anemia (Hypoplastic anemia)

Appendicitis/Appendectomy

Arrhythmia (Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Block, Junctional Rhythm, Sinus Tachycardia, Atrial Flutter, Atrial Fibrillation, Ventricular Tachycardia, Ventricular Fibrillation)

Arterial Insufficiency

Arterial Revascularization

Arthritis (Rheumatoid, Osteoarthritis)

Arthroscopy (Diagnostic, Surgical)

Asthma

Atelectasis

Back Pain

Bladder Cancer

Blindness (Visual Impairment)

Bone Cancer

Bone Marrow Harvest

Bone Marrow Suppression,

Bone Marrow Transplantation,

Bowel Obstruction and Resection with Anastomosis,

Brain Tumor

Breast Cancer

Breast Surgery (Mastectomy, Lumpectomy)

Bronchitis

Bronchoscopy

Buerger's Disease (Thromboangiitis Obliterans)

Bunion

Bunionectomy

Burns

Cancer

Cancer: General Care

Cardiac Catheterization

Carotid Endarterectomy

Carpal Tunnel Release

Carpal Tunnel Syndrome

Cataract and Cataract Surgery

Catheter Ablation NEW!

Cellulitis

Cervical Cancer

Charcot's Syndrome (Neurogenic Arthropathy)

Chest trauma (Flail chest)

Cholecystectomy

Cholelithiasis, Cholecystitis

Cirrhosis

Colonoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy

Colorectal Cancer (Colon Cancer)

Compartment Syndrome

COPD: Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft Surgery

Coronary Artery Disease, (Atherosclerosis, Angina Pectoris, Myocardial Infarction, Myocardial Ischemia)

Craniotomy and Craniectomy

Cushing's Disease and Cushing's Syndrome

Cystic Fibrosis

Diabetes Insipidus

Diabetes Mellitus (Diabetic Ketoacidosis)

Dilated Cardiomyopathy

Diverticulosis and Diverticulitis

Electrophysiology Study (Cardiac Mapping)

Encephalitis and Meningitis

Endocarditis

Endometrial Cancer (Uterine Cancer)

Endometriosis

Endoscopy

Enucleation

Epididymitis,

Epidural Injection NEW!

Erectile Dysfunction and Penile Implant (Impotence)

Fixator Devices

Fractures

Frostbite

Gangrene

Gastrectomy and Gastrostomy

Gastroenteritis

Gastrointestinal Bleeding, (Esophageal Bleeding)

Glaucoma

Glomerulonephritis and Nephrotic Syndrome

Gout

Guillain-Barré Syndrome

Head Trauma

Heart Failure (Congestive Heart Failure)

Hemolytic Anemia

Hemophilia

Hemorrhoid

Hemorrhoidectomy

Hepatitis, Viral ( A,B,C,D,E, and G)

Herniorrhaphy (Hernia)

Hip Replacement

Hyperparathyroidism

Hypertension

Hyperthyroidism (Graves Disease, Thyrotoxicosis, Thyroidits)

Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy

Hypoparathyroidism

Hypothyroidism (Myxedema)

Hysterectomy

Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator

Iron Deficiency Anemia

Laminectomy (Spinal Fusion, Diskectomy)

Laryngeal Cancer

Laryngectomy

Leukemia (Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia, Acute Myelocytic Leukemia, Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and Chronic Myelogenous Leukemia

Liver Biopsy

Lung Cancer (Bronchogenic)

Lupus Erythematosus, Systemic

Lyme Disease

Lymphoma, Malignant (Hodgkins Disease, Non Hodgkin’s Lymphoma)

Melanoma (Cutaneous Melanoma) NEW!

Mitral Stenosis

Mitral Valve Prolapse

Mitral Valve Regurgitation (Insufficiency)

Multiple Sclerosis (Disseminated Sclerosis)

Muscular Dystrophy

Myasthenia Gravis

Myelogram

Myocarditis

Nephrectomy

Neurogenic Bladder

Orchiectomy

Osteomalacia (Rickets)

Osteomyelitis

Osteoporosis

Ovarian Cancer

Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatitis

Parkinson's Disease

Pericardiocentesis

Percutaneous Coronary Interventions: Angioplasty, Atherectomy, Intracoronary Stenting

Pericarditis

Pheochromocytoma (Chromaffin Tumor)

Pleural Effusion

Pneumonia

Polycystic Kidney Disease

Prostate Cancer

Prostatectomy

Pulmonary Embolism

Pulmonary Hypertension

Pyelonephritis

Renal Failure (Acute, Chronic)

Renal Transplant

Replacement of the Knee

Replacement of the Shoulder

Retinal Detachment (Retinal Tears, Holes)

Rheumatic Fever

Ruptured Disk, Back Injury (Herniated or "Slipped Disk", Herniated Nucleus Pulposus)

Sarcoidosis

Seizure Disorder (Epilepsy)

Sickle Cell Anemia

Spinal Cord Injury

Sprains and Strains

Steroid Therapy (Corticosteroid Therapy)

Stroke (Cerebrovascular Accident)

Tendinitis, Epicondylitis, and Bursitis

Testicular Cancer

Thoracentesis

Thrombolytic Therapy

Thyroidectomy

Torn Knee Cartilage/Meniscectomy

Tuberculosis, Pulmonary

Ulcer (Peptic)

Ulcerative Colitis (Crohn’s Disease, Inflammatory Bowel Disease)

Urolithiasis (Kidney Stones, Renal Calculi, Nephrolithiasis)

Valve Repair/Replacement

Varicose Vein, Vein Ligation and Stripping

Venous Thrombosis



HOME CARE PROCEDURES



Aerosol Therapy

Anticoagulation Therapy

Cast Care

Catheter Care (External Venous, Hickman, and Broviac)

Catheter Care (Implanted Port)

Catheter Care (Peripherally Inserted Central Venous Catheter [PICC])

Chemotherapy

Crutch Walking

Dialysis (Hemodialysis, Peritoneal Dialysis)

Diarrhea

Glucose Monitoring NEW!

Ostomy (Ileostomy, Colostomy)

Oxygen Therapy

Pacemaker (Permanent)

Pain Management

Palliative and Hospice Care (Dying at Home)

Pulse Taking (Pulse-taking Diary)

Radiation Therapy

Suctioning (Nasal, Oropharyngeal, Endotracheal) NEW!

Tracheostomy Care

Transfer Techniques NEW!

Tube Feeding (Enteral Feeding)

Urinary Catheters

Urinary Diversion and Urinary Diversion Care (Ileal Conduit)

Urinary Incontinence

Urinary Incontinence Surgical Repair, Female (Bladder Neck Suspension)



APPENDIXES



A Desirable weights for men and women

B Caloric needs of healthy adults and hospitalized patients

C Therapeutic diets

Modification of protein intake

Modification of sodium intake

High-sodium foods to omit on a sodium-restricted diet

Modification of food consistency

D Food sources of selected nutrients

Foods high in sodium

Foods high in potassium

Foods low in potassium

Foods high in phosphorus

Foods low in phosphorus

Foods high in calcium

Foods high in iron

Food sources of major vitamins

E Foods for specific conditions

High-fiber foods for diverticulosis

Foods to avoid for diverticulosis

Foods that cause stoma odor

Foods that thicken output

Foods that loosen output

F Patient Resources

G Patient and Family Guidelines for Taking Natural Herbal Supplements