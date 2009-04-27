Mosby's Handbook of Herbs & Natural Supplements
4th Edition
Description
Access the most reliable information on herbs and alternative medicines from trusted author, Linda Skidmore-Roth, in Mosby’s Handbook of Herbs and Natural Supplements! Reviewed by nurses and herbalists alike, this authoritative resource presents herb and supplement profiles in a convenient, A-Z format for fast reference. This edition’s updated, streamlined design helps you find information quickly, and a new systematic pregnancy and breastfeeding classification offers the latest guidelines for this special client population.
Key Features
- Detailed monographs for 300 commonly used herbal products and natural supplements include vital information on the products you’ll encounter with your clients.
- Updated references and information from new studies make this a reliable source for herbal content.
- Alert icons warn you of potentially dangerous reactions that could threaten your clients’ health.
- Popular Herb, Pregnancy, and Pediatric icons help you find relevant content quickly for common herbs and herbs for special populations.
- Quick-reference format presents consistent monographs for each herb and makes it easy to find the information you need.
- Herbal Resource appendix, Drug/Herb Interaction appendix, Pediatric Herbal Use appendix, and a list of abbreviations provide essential resources and expanded herbal material in one convenient spot.
- A comprehensive index of herbal terms allows you to look up an herb by its common or scientific name, as well as by condition.
Table of Contents
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 27th April 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323066495
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168397
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323057417
About the Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX