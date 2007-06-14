Mosby's Guide to Women's Health
1st Edition
A Handbook for Health Professionals
Authors: Tolu Oyelowo Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323168052
Paperback ISBN: 9780323046015
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th June 2007
Page Count: 304
Description
This essential clinical companion provides quick access to a wealth of information on effectively managing common women's health issues. It offers just the right level of coverage for health professionals, with concise, user-friendly protocols for diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions. In addition to traditional medical information, this book also explores alternative natural treatment options such as physical therapy, nutrition, herbs, chiropractic, and naturopathic therapies.
Key Features
- A consistent format throughout makes it easy to quickly find key information.
- Coverage of common conditions includes a description of the condition, causes, diagnostic procedures, signs/symptoms, traditional medical management, self-help treatments, dietary/nutritional management, adjunctive therapies, and chiropractic treatment options.
- Features a section on general hormonal health that explores the role of estrogen and estrogen derivatives in maintaining health and predisposing to disease.
- Addresses other factors impacting women's health such as culture, spirituality, and domestic violence.
- Convenient pocket size makes this handbook ideal for use in the clinical setting.
- Goes beyond reproductive issues to address the total health care needs of female patients.
- A multidisciplinary editorial board provides a well-rounded perspective of women's health issues with just the right amount of information for health professionals.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy, Physiology and Neurology
2. Estrogen Concepts
3. Menstrual Cycle
4. Amenorrhea
5. Birth Control
6. Bladder Pain Syndrome (Interstitial Cystitis)
7. Breast Conditions
8. Cardiovascular Health
9. Coccydynia
10. Cultural Considerations
11. Diabetes
12. Domestic Violence
13. Dysmenorrhea
14. Dyspareunia
15. Endometriosis
16. Female Athlete Triad
17. Fibroids
18. Fibromyalgia
19. Incontinence
20. Infections
21. Infertility
22. Menopause
23. Menorrhagia
24. Osteoporosis
25. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease
26. Perimenopause
27. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
28. Pregnancy
29. Pregnancy — Labor and Delivery
30. Pregnancy — Post Partum
31. Premature Ovarian Failure
32. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)
33. Reproductive Tract Malignancies
34. Vulvodynia
35. Technique — Procedures
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 14th June 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168052
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323046015
About the Author
Tolu Oyelowo
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Chair, Diversity Commission, Northwestern Health Sciences University, Bloomington, MN
