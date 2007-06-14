Mosby's Guide to Women's Health - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323046015, 9780323168052

Mosby's Guide to Women's Health

1st Edition

A Handbook for Health Professionals

Authors: Tolu Oyelowo Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323168052
Paperback ISBN: 9780323046015
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th June 2007
Page Count: 304
Description

This essential clinical companion provides quick access to a wealth of information on effectively managing common women's health issues. It offers just the right level of coverage for health professionals, with concise, user-friendly protocols for diagnosing and treating a wide range of conditions. In addition to traditional medical information, this book also explores alternative natural treatment options such as physical therapy, nutrition, herbs, chiropractic, and naturopathic therapies.

Key Features

  • A consistent format throughout makes it easy to quickly find key information.
  • Coverage of common conditions includes a description of the condition, causes, diagnostic procedures, signs/symptoms, traditional medical management, self-help treatments, dietary/nutritional management, adjunctive therapies, and chiropractic treatment options.
  • Features a section on general hormonal health that explores the role of estrogen and estrogen derivatives in maintaining health and predisposing to disease.
  • Addresses other factors impacting women's health such as culture, spirituality, and domestic violence.
  • Convenient pocket size makes this handbook ideal for use in the clinical setting.
  • Goes beyond reproductive issues to address the total health care needs of female patients.
  • A multidisciplinary editorial board provides a well-rounded perspective of women's health issues with just the right amount of information for health professionals.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy, Physiology and Neurology

    2. Estrogen Concepts

    3. Menstrual Cycle

    4. Amenorrhea

    5. Birth Control

    6. Bladder Pain Syndrome (Interstitial Cystitis)

    7. Breast Conditions

    8. Cardiovascular Health

    9. Coccydynia

    10. Cultural Considerations

    11. Diabetes

    12. Domestic Violence

    13. Dysmenorrhea

    14. Dyspareunia

    15. Endometriosis

    16. Female Athlete Triad

    17. Fibroids

    18. Fibromyalgia

    19. Incontinence

    20. Infections

    21. Infertility

    22. Menopause

    23. Menorrhagia

    24. Osteoporosis

    25. Pelvic Inflammatory Disease

    26. Perimenopause

    27. Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

    28. Pregnancy

    29. Pregnancy — Labor and Delivery

    30. Pregnancy — Post Partum

    31. Premature Ovarian Failure

    32. Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS)

    33. Reproductive Tract Malignancies

    34. Vulvodynia

    35. Technique — Procedures

About the Author

Tolu Oyelowo

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Chair, Diversity Commission, Northwestern Health Sciences University, Bloomington, MN

