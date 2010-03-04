Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination - 7th Edition - ISBN: 9780323055703, 9780323073578

Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination

7th Edition

Authors: Henry Seidel Jane Ball Joyce Dains John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart Jane Ball Joyce Dains John Flynn Barry Solomon Rosalyn Stewart
eBook ISBN: 9780323073578
eBook ISBN: 9780323168274
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th March 2010
Page Count: 912
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination is a comprehensive textbook of physical examination, history-taking, and health assessment with a unique emphasis on differential diagnosis and variations across the lifespan. The book conveys a uniquely compassionate, patient-centered approach to physical examination with a strong evidence-based foundation.

Key Features

  • Clinical Pearls boxes give brief clinical insights with expert tips on techniques, findings, and patient teaching.

  • Mnemonic boxes deliver engaging auditory, visual, and other memory cues to help you remember series of assessment or exam steps.

  • Physical Variations boxes detail multicultural considerations for assessing patients from diverse ethnic and cultural groups.

  • Staying Well boxes describe holistic approaches to health promotion and patient teaching.

  • Risk Factors boxes highlight modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for a variety of conditions.

  • Differential Diagnosis boxes give comparisons of expected findings for similar conditions and explain how disease presentations vary.

  • Physical Examination boxes provide current data on the most effective techniques for delivering quality patient care.

  • Functional Assessment boxes focus on the patient’s functional abilities and present a holistic approach to patient care.

  • Downloadable text and PDA summaries allow for quick review of the key steps in each system exam.

  • Dynamic learning exercises on the companion website test your knowledge and provide instant feedback on your progress.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1: The History and Interviewing Process

Chapter 2: Cultural Awareness

Chapter 3: Examination Techniques and Equipment

Chapter 4: Mental Status

Chapter 5: Growth and Measurement

Chapter 6: Nutrition

Chapter 7: Assessment of Pain

Chapter 8: Skin, Hair, and Nails

Chapter 9: Lymphatic System

Chapter 10: Head and Neck

Chapter 11: Eyes

Chapter 12: Ears, Nose, and Throat

Chapter 13: Chest and Lungs

Chapter 14: Heart

Chapter 15: Blood Vessels

Chapter 16: Breasts and Axillae

Chapter 17: Abdomen

Chapter 18: Female Genitalia

Chapter 19: Male Genitalia

Chapter 20: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate

Chapter 21: Musculoskeletal System

Chapter 22: Neurologic System

Chapter 23: Sports Participation Evaluation

Chapter 24: Putting It All Together

Chapter 25: Taking the Next Steps: Critical Thinking

Chapter 26: Recording Information

Chapter 27: Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations

 

Appendix A: Growth Charts

- Preterm infant growth chart

-Boy – birth to 36 months

-Girl – birth to 36 months

-Boys – 2 to 20 years

-Girls – 2 to 20 years

Appendix B:

-Tables B-1 and B-2: Weight and Length Conversion Charts

-Table B-3: Body Mass Index (BMI)

Appendix C: Denver II Development Tool

Appendix D: Temperature Conversion Chart

Details

No. of pages:
912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323073578
eBook ISBN:
9780323168274

About the Author

Henry Seidel

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Jane Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Jane Ball

Affiliations and Expertise

Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD

Joyce Dains

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas

John Flynn

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL

Barry Solomon

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD

Rosalyn Stewart

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine. Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics. The Johns Hopkins University. School of Medicine Baltimore, Maryland.

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.