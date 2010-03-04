Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination
7th Edition
Description
Mosby's Guide to Physical Examination is a comprehensive textbook of physical examination, history-taking, and health assessment with a unique emphasis on differential diagnosis and variations across the lifespan. The book conveys a uniquely compassionate, patient-centered approach to physical examination with a strong evidence-based foundation.
Key Features
- Clinical Pearls boxes give brief clinical insights with expert tips on techniques, findings, and patient teaching.
- Mnemonic boxes deliver engaging auditory, visual, and other memory cues to help you remember series of assessment or exam steps.
- Physical Variations boxes detail multicultural considerations for assessing patients from diverse ethnic and cultural groups.
- Staying Well boxes describe holistic approaches to health promotion and patient teaching.
- Risk Factors boxes highlight modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for a variety of conditions.
- Differential Diagnosis boxes give comparisons of expected findings for similar conditions and explain how disease presentations vary.
- Physical Examination boxes provide current data on the most effective techniques for delivering quality patient care.
- Functional Assessment boxes focus on the patient’s functional abilities and present a holistic approach to patient care.
- Downloadable text and PDA summaries allow for quick review of the key steps in each system exam.
- Dynamic learning exercises on the companion website test your knowledge and provide instant feedback on your progress.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: The History and Interviewing Process
Chapter 2: Cultural Awareness
Chapter 3: Examination Techniques and Equipment
Chapter 4: Mental Status
Chapter 5: Growth and Measurement
Chapter 6: Nutrition
Chapter 7: Assessment of Pain
Chapter 8: Skin, Hair, and Nails
Chapter 9: Lymphatic System
Chapter 10: Head and Neck
Chapter 11: Eyes
Chapter 12: Ears, Nose, and Throat
Chapter 13: Chest and Lungs
Chapter 14: Heart
Chapter 15: Blood Vessels
Chapter 16: Breasts and Axillae
Chapter 17: Abdomen
Chapter 18: Female Genitalia
Chapter 19: Male Genitalia
Chapter 20: Anus, Rectum, and Prostate
Chapter 21: Musculoskeletal System
Chapter 22: Neurologic System
Chapter 23: Sports Participation Evaluation
Chapter 24: Putting It All Together
Chapter 25: Taking the Next Steps: Critical Thinking
Chapter 26: Recording Information
Chapter 27: Emergency or Life-Threatening Situations
Appendix A: Growth Charts
- Preterm infant growth chart
-Boy – birth to 36 months
-Girl – birth to 36 months
-Boys – 2 to 20 years
-Girls – 2 to 20 years
Appendix B:
-Tables B-1 and B-2: Weight and Length Conversion Charts
-Table B-3: Body Mass Index (BMI)
Appendix C: Denver II Development Tool
Appendix D: Temperature Conversion Chart
Details
- No. of pages:
- 912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 4th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323073578
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168274
About the Author
Henry Seidel
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Jane Ball
Affiliations and Expertise
Trauma Systems Consultant, American College of Surgeons, Gaithersburg, MD
Joyce Dains
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Nursing, The University of Texas; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, Houston, Texas
John Flynn
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Chief Physician and Dean for Clinical Affairs, and Director of the Faculty Practice Plan, The University of Chicago Medicine, Chicago, IL
Barry Solomon
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, Medical Director, Harriet Lane Clinic, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
Rosalyn Stewart
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, Department of Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, The Johns Hopkins University, School of Medicine, Baltimore, MD
