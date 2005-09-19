Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis
6th Edition
Description
Portable and easy-to-use, Mosby’s Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 6th Edition is ideal for use in clinicals, in class, and at the bedside! This pocket-sized reference book is a condensed version Ackley’s Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 12th Edition that helps you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. Using a quick-access format, it includes the 2018-20 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans, featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching. Plus, alphabetic thumb tabs allow for quick and easy access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Includes care plans for every NANDA-I approved nursing diagnosis, including pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, safety, and client/family teaching and discharge planning interventions.
- Alphabetical thumb tabs provides your students with quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.
- Pocketsize portability makes this book easy to carry and use in clinicals, in class, or at the bedside.
- Nursing Diagnoses Index on the inside front and back cover.
Table of Contents
Section II: Guide to Planning Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 960
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 19th September 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323551106
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323676847
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594479
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323594455
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323595889
About the Author
Gail Ladwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI
Betty Ackley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI
Mary Beth Flynn Makic
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO