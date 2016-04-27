Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323390200, 9780323390279

Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis

5th Edition

Authors: Gail Ladwig Betty Ackley Mary Beth Flynn Makic
Paperback ISBN: 9780323390200
eBook ISBN: 9780323390279
eBook ISBN: 9780323390231
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th April 2016
Page Count: 904
Description

Updated and easy-to-use, Mosby’s Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 5th Edition is ideal for use in clinicals, in class, and at the bedside! This pocket-sized reference book is a condensed version Ackley’s Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 11th Edition that helps you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the 2015-17 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans, featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching. Plus, alphabetic thumb tabs allow for quick and easy access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! 2015-2017 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses 
  • Alphabetical thumb tabs
  • Pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, safety, and client/family teaching and discharge planning interventions
  • Pocketsize portability 
  • Nursing Diagnoses Index

Table of Contents

Section I.  Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
Section II.  Guide to Planning Care

Details

About the Author

Gail Ladwig

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI

Betty Ackley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI

Mary Beth Flynn Makic

Affiliations and Expertise

Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO

