Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis
5th Edition
Description
Updated and easy-to-use, Mosby’s Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 5th Edition is ideal for use in clinicals, in class, and at the bedside! This pocket-sized reference book is a condensed version Ackley’s Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 11th Edition that helps you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the 2015-17 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans, featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching. Plus, alphabetic thumb tabs allow for quick and easy access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses.
Key Features
-
UNIQUE! 2015-2017 NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses
- Alphabetical thumb tabs
- Pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, safety, and client/family teaching and discharge planning interventions
- Pocketsize portability
- Nursing Diagnoses Index
Table of Contents
Section I. Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
Section II. Guide to Planning Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 27th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323390200
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390279
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323390231
About the Author
Gail Ladwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI
Betty Ackley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI
Mary Beth Flynn Makic
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Nurse Specialist/Educator, Assistant Professor, Adjoint, University of Colorado Hospital and University of Colorado at Denver, College of Nursing, Aurora, CO