This pocket-sized reference is ideal for use in clinicals, in class and at the bedside! A condensed version of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 10th Edition, Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 4th edition uses a quick-access format to help you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching.