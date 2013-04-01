Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323089203, 9780323089197

Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis

4th Edition

Authors: Gail Ladwig Betty Ackley
eBook ISBN: 9780323089197
eBook ISBN: 9780323187428
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st April 2013
Page Count: 904
Description

This pocket-sized reference is ideal for use in clinicals, in class and at the bedside! A condensed version of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 10th Edition, Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 4th edition uses a quick-access format to help you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Care plans for every NANDA-I approved nursing diagnosis, including pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, client/family teaching and discharge planning, and safety interventions
  • Alphabetical thumb tabs provide quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses
  • Pocketsize portability makes this book easy to carry and use in clinicals, in class, or at the bedside

Table of Contents

Section I Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
Section II Guide to Planning Care

Details

No. of pages:
904
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323089197
eBook ISBN:
9780323187428

About the Author

Gail Ladwig

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI

Betty Ackley

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI

