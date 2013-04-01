Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis
4th Edition
Description
This pocket-sized reference is ideal for use in clinicals, in class and at the bedside! A condensed version of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 10th Edition, Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis, 4th edition uses a quick-access format to help you diagnose and formulate care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses based on more than 1,300 specific symptoms and a step-by-step guide to creating care plans featuring desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Care plans for every NANDA-I approved nursing diagnosis, including pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, home care, client/family teaching and discharge planning, and safety interventions
- Alphabetical thumb tabs provide quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses
- Pocketsize portability makes this book easy to carry and use in clinicals, in class, or at the bedside
Table of Contents
Section I Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
Section II Guide to Planning Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 1st April 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323089197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187428
About the Author
Gail Ladwig
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI
Betty Ackley
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI