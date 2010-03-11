This pocket-sized reference is ideal for use in clinicals, in class, and at the bedside! A condensed version of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 9th Edition, Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis uses a quick-access format to help students make nursing diagnoses and write care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, suggested nursing diagnoses for over 1,300 client symptoms, and a guide to creating care plans including desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching.