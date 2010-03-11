Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323071727, 9780323071710

Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis

3rd Edition

Authors: Gail Ladwig Betty Ackley
eBook ISBN: 9780323071710
eBook ISBN: 9780323168755
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 11th March 2010
Page Count: 816
Table of Contents

Section I: Guide to Nursing Diagnoses
An alphabetized list of medical diagnoses, diagnostic procedures, clinical states, symptoms, and problems, with suggested nursing diagnoses.

Section II: Guide to Planning Care
Complete care planning information for each diagnosis, including the definition, defining characteristics, risk factors, related factors, client outcomes, general, geriatric, pediatric, home care, and culturally competent nursing interventions (where appropriate), and client/family teaching for each alphabetized nursing diagnosis.

Description

This pocket-sized reference is ideal for use in clinicals, in class, and at the bedside! A condensed version of the Nursing Diagnosis Handbook, 9th Edition, Mosby's Guide to Nursing Diagnosis uses a quick-access format to help students make nursing diagnoses and write care plans with confidence and ease. It includes the most recent NANDA-I approved nursing diagnoses, suggested nursing diagnoses for over 1,300 client symptoms, and a guide to creating care plans including desired outcomes, interventions, and patient teaching.

Key Features

  • Unique! Provides care plans for every NANDA-I approved nursing diagnosis.
  • Allows quick access to specific symptoms and nursing diagnoses with alphabetical thumb tabs.
  • Includes pediatric, geriatric, multicultural, and home care interventions as necessary for plans of care, with home care and client/family teaching guidelines for each condition.
  • A pocket size makes this book easy to carry and use in clinicals, in class, or at the bedside.

Details

About the Authors

Gail Ladwig Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; Co-Owner and Nursing Consultant, Holistic Choices; Healing Touch Practitioner, Jackson, MI

Betty Ackley Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Jackson Community College; President, The Betty Ackley LLC, Jackson, MI

