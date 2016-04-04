Mosby's Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage
6th Edition
Description
Success in massage therapy begins with a solid foundation in the fundamentals! Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage, 6th Edition helps you build the skills you need, from assessing problems and planning treatment to mastering massage techniques and complementary bodywork. Case studies bring concepts to life, and guidelines to professionalism include topics such as ethics, legal issues, and best business practices. ‘How-to’ videos on an Evolve companion website demonstrate manipulation techniques, body mechanics, positioning and draping, and more. If you want to prepare for certification exams and succeed in practice, this resource from massage therapy expert Sandy Fritz is your text of choice.
Key Features
- Research Literacy and Evidence-Based Practice chapter includes new research findings and explains how research is done, and how to read and understand it.
- Comprehensive coverage includes all of the fundamentals of therapeutic massage, including massage techniques, equipment and supplies, hygiene, working with special populations, and business considerations; it also prepares you for success on the National Certification Exam (NCE), the National Certification Exam for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCETMB), and the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx).
- Over four hours of video on Evolve demonstrate techniques and body mechanics — each clip is narrated and performed by author Sandy Fritz — and include a demo of practice management software.
- An entire chapter is dedicated to case studies which offer practice with clinical reasoning and prepare you to address common conditions encountered in professional practice.
- Step-by-step, full-color photographs demonstrate massage techniques and protocols by body area.
- A workbook/textbook format facilitates study and review with matching exercises, fill-in-the-blank questions, drawing exercises, and critical thinking questions.
- Coverage of body mechanics helps you to create an ergonomically effective massage environment and to determine appropriate pressure, drag, and duration application while applying massage methods.
- A spa chapter describes the massage therapy services offered at spas and looks at the spa as a possible career track in massage.
- Adaptive Massage chapter explains how to address the needs of specific populations, from pregnant women and infants to hospice patients and people with physical impairments.
- Example boxes reinforce specific concepts by showing real-life situations.
- Coverage of multiple charting methods helps you develop record-keeping and documentation skills, including SOAP and computer charting with simulation on Evolve.
- Foot in the Door boxes outline the professional skills expected by prospective employers.
- Learning features include chapter outlines, objectives, summaries, key terms, practical applications, and workbook sections.
- In-depth HIPAA coverage shows how to store records in a HIPAA-compliant manner and describes HIPAA requirements and training.
Table of Contents
- Therapeutic Massage as a Profession
2. Ethics, Professionalism, and Legal Issues
3. Business Considerations for a Career in Therapeutic Massage
4. Massage and Medical Terminology for Professional Record Keeping
5. Research Literacy and Evidence-Based Practice
6. Indications and Contraindications for Therapeutic Massage
7. Hygiene, Sanitation, and Safety
8. Body Mechanics
9. Preparation for Massage: Equipment, Professional Environment, Positioning, and Draping
10. Massage Manipulations and Techniques
11. Assessment Procedures for Developing a Care/Treatment Plan
12. Complementary Bodywork Systems
13. Massage Career Tracks and Practice Settings
14. Adaptive Massage
15. Wellness Education
16. Case Studies
Appendix A: Indications and Contraindications to Massage
Appendix B: Skin Pathology: Common Skin Disorders
Appendix C: Basic Pharmacology for the Massage Therapist
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 4th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323353748
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413954
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413961
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323413930
About the Author
Sandy Fritz
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director