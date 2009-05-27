Mosby's Field Guide to Physical Therapy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323063869, 9780323168472

Mosby's Field Guide to Physical Therapy

1st Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323168472
eBook ISBN: 9780323071048
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th May 2009
Page Count: 352
Description

Ideal for clinical settings, this unique, handheld reference provides the most vital details of assessment diagnosis and treatment in a portable, lay-flat format. The convenient organization with color-coded sections and information broken down into charts, tables, and lists makes it easy to find information quickly. With content compiled, created and reviewed by experts in PT practice and education, you’ll have all of the information you depend on for academic and clinical success in one convenient reference!

Key Features

  • Coverage of preferred practice pattern key areas - including musculoskeletal, neuromuscular, cardiovascular and pulmonary, and integumentary - prepare you for situations you’ll encounter in practice.
  • Charts, tables, lists, and figures offer easy access to critical information, perfect for fast access in the field.
  • Content on adult, pediatric and geriatric populations prepare you to provide the best care for each patient.
  • Drug monographs include essential information on drugs that may affect physical therapy intervention.
  • Tools for Practice section features important tools for clinical use including content on vital signs, lab values, common ICD-9 codes, American Sign Language, Spanish terminology, and drug monographs.
  • A vibrant, full-color, user-friendly design with over 130 illustrations and color-coded sections makes it easy to find and understand information.
  • Convenient, take-along format lays flat for easy reference in the busy clinical setting.

Table of Contents

SECTION ONE: ANATOMY
Anatomy Atlas

Bones

Muscles

Organs and Other Anatomical Features

Muscle Origin, Insertion, and Innervation

Anatomical Directional Terms

Cranial Nerve Function


SECTION TWO: EXAMINATION
Examination/Evaluation Sequence

History and Review of Systems

Physical Exam

Sample Upper Quarter Examination Sequence

Sample Lower Quarter Examination Sequence

Tests and Measures

Tests and Measures Used in the Physical Therapy Examination

Pediatric Physical Therapy Assessments

Sample List of Examination Tools

Example of an Assessment Form

Posture Assessment

Anatomical position.

Faulty postures: Kyphosis-lordosis, swayback, and flatback compared with ideal alignment.

Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length Testing

Procedures for Measuring Joint Range of Motion and Muscle Length

Suggested Values for Normal ROM for Joints of the Upper and Lower Extremity in Adults Based on Analysis of Existing Data

Traditionally Quoted Values for Normal ROM for Joints of the Upper and Lower Extremity in Adults

Traditionally Quoted Values for Normal ROM of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine in Adults

Suggested Values for Normal ROM of the Thoracic and Lumbar Spine in Adults

Suggested Values for Normal ROM of Cervical Spine in Adults

Muscle Test Grades

Example of a Pain Assessment Tool

Three Standard Spasticity Scale

Ashworth Scale

Modified Ashworth Scale

Spasm Frequency Score

Key muscle groups

Tests

Shoulder

Adson’s Test

Apprehension Test of the Shoulder (Crank Test)

Impingement Test

Supraspinatus Isolation

Chest Expansion Test

Knee

Anterior drawer test

Apley Test

Ely’s Test

Lachman Test

McMurry’s Test

Posterior Drawer Test

Slocum test

Hip/Pelvis

Laguere’s Test:

Patrick’s Test (FABER or figure-four test)

Slump Test

Straight Leg Raising

Trendelenburg Test

Spine

Back Movements

Standing Flexion Test

Sacral Fixation Test (also called Gillet's Test, Marching Test, or Stork Test)

Landmarks Palpated for Symmetry as Part of the Sacroiliac Examination.

Prone Instability Test

Neck

Position testing of the cervical spine

Supine Vertebral Artery Test

Spurling's Test

Hand/Wrist/Thumb

Finkelstein's Test to detect tenosynovitis of the thumb or De Quervain's syndrome

Phalen’s Test

Nerves

Tinel’s Test

Plantar or Babinski Reflex

Special Neurological Tests

Common Imaging Techniques

Guidelines for Referral


SECTION THREE: EVALUATION, DIAGNOSIS AND PROGNOSIS
Evaluation

Evaluating Cranial Nerves

Diagnosis/Prognosis

Spinal Disorder Diagnoses

Connective tissue dysfunction Diagnoses

Examples of Fractures

Polyneuropathies

Spinal Cord Injuries

Examples of Non progressive spinal disorders

Key Terms Important to the Assessment of Spinal Cord Injury

American Spinal Injury Association (ASIA) Standard Neurological Classification of Spinal Cord Injury.

ASIA Impairment Scale

Skin Breakdown Prevention and Pressure Relief

Lymphatic system disorders Diagnoses7

Indications for Joint Mobilization

Skin Conditions

The ABCDs of Skin Cancer

Skin, Hand and Nails Infections

Common Causes of Skin and Nail Bed Changes

Hand and Nail bed Assessment

Common Variations in Nail Shape

Pressure ulcers in NPUAP Stage.A, Stage I;B, stage II;C, stage III;D, stage IV

Burn Injury Classification

Rule of Nines provides a quick method for estimating the extent of a burn injury.

Neurologic Evaluation

Signs and Symptoms of Mixed Peripheral Nerve (Lower Motor Neuron) Lesions

Summary of Upper Motor Neurons

Causes of Balance Problems

Normal Eye Movements

Consequences of various visual impairments

Cardiopulmonary Evaluation

Dyspnea/Angina Scale

Pitting Edema Scale

Early warning signs of a heart attack


SECTION FOUR: INTERVENTION
Manipulation Techniques

Definitions of Manual Therapy Terminology

Sample Manipulation Technique

Lumbopelvic (Sacroiliac Region) Manipulation

Physical Agents

Categories of Physical Agents

Physical Agents for Promoting Tissue Healing

Physical Agents for the Treatment of Pain

Physical Agents for the Treatment of Motion Restrictions

Physical Agents for the Treatment of Tone Abnormalities

Cardiopulmonary Drainage Positions

Considerations when Selecting an Airway Clearance Technique

Fall Prevention for Individuals with Increased Fall Risk

Wheelchairs

Advantages, Disadvantages and Possible Applications of Various Wheeled Mobility Technologies

Types of Manual Wheelchairs

Types of Powered Wheelchairs

Manual Mobility vs Powered Mobility Considerations

Physical Assessment in Wheelchair Selection

Parts of a Manual Wheelchair

Seating Systems

Various Types of Seating Fabrication Materials

Major Wheelchair Manufacturers

Assistive Devices

Examples of Assistive Devices for Activities of Daily Living

Home Exercise Examples

Suggested Postsurgical Home Maintenance after Total Shoulder Arthroplasty

Suggested Postsurgical Home Maintenance after Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction

Phases of Rehabilitation

Sample of the Phases for Carpal Tunnel Release Postsurgical Rehabilitation

Sample form to Track Milestones after Total Knee Arthroplasty

Sample form to Track Milestones after Total Hip Arthroplasty

Phases of Cardiac Rehabilitation


SECTION FIVE: TOOLS FOR PRACTICE
Health Care and the Law

Vital Signs: Normal Ranges

Strength/Weight/Height

BMI

Lab Values

Blood: Normal Ranges and Causes of Abnormal Results

Urinalysis Results9

Coding and Billing

Common CPT Codes:

Common PT and OT Related ICD-9 Codes

American Sign Language

Patient's Checklist Before Exercise Testing or Training Session

Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans

Spanish Terminology

Body Parts

Anatomical terms

Patient Prompts

Symptom descriptions

Activities

General Communication

Common Conditions

WHIPLASH

LOW BACK PAIN

SACROILIAC/PELVIC PAIN

CERVICAL/NECK PAIN

MUSCLE SPASM AND PAIN

HEADACHE

DEGENERATIVE JOINT PAIN

CARPAL TUNNEL SYNDROME

DEGENERATIVE JOINT PAIN

SACROILIAC JOINT PROBLEMS

NONMUSCULOSKELETAL PROBLEMS

Drug Monographs

About the Author

