With the most up-to-date information on assessment techniques, normal and abnormal findings, and the assessment of patients with specific diseases and disorders, Mosby’s Expert Physical Exam Handbook: Rapid Inpatient and Outpatient Assessments, 3rd Edition is an essential resource for the medical-surgical setting. Detailed instructions and tips help you effectively apply your physical examination skills. From basic examination techniques to step-by-step guides for examining each body region and system, this handbook has everything you need to perform quick and thorough physical examinations.