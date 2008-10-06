Mosby's Expert Physical Exam Handbook
3rd Edition
Rapid Inpatient and Outpatient Assessments
Authors: Mosby
Paperback ISBN: 9780323057912
eBook ISBN: 9780323058292
eBook ISBN: 9780323168427
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th October 2008
Page Count: 400
Description
With the most up-to-date information on assessment techniques, normal and abnormal findings, and the assessment of patients with specific diseases and disorders, Mosby’s Expert Physical Exam Handbook: Rapid Inpatient and Outpatient Assessments, 3rd Edition is an essential resource for the medical-surgical setting. Detailed instructions and tips help you effectively apply your physical examination skills. From basic examination techniques to step-by-step guides for examining each body region and system, this handbook has everything you need to perform quick and thorough physical examinations.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Action Stats identify immediate actions for critical situations and explain what to do for a patient with a potentially life-threatening condition.UNIQUE! Disorder Close-Ups enable you to identify abnormalities and determine when further analysis or treatment is needed.
- Normal Findings summarize characteristic findings and acceptable variations based on age, sex, and condition of the patient.
- UNIQUE! Interpreting Abnormal Findings helps you analyze irregular findings and determine their causes.
- A chapter on documentation highlights key information to record during the initial assessment, with guidelines for documenting findings for over 20 selected conditions.
- Examination Tips save you time with practical advice on how to examine patients more efficiently.
- Lifespan Considerations provide guidelines for assessing patients of all ages to help you individualize exams.
- Cultural Considerations include valuable information on variations in findings and transcultural considerations for the increasingly multicultural population.
- Anatomy Reviews with detailed anatomical illustrations refresh your knowledge of anatomy for more accurate physical examinations.
- A chapter covering health history, equipment, examination techniques, and procedures provides a solid foundation for learning to conduct more effective exams.
- UNIQUE! The easy-to-follow, step-by-step format covers all aspects of physical examination – inspection, palpation, percussion, and auscultation – promoting an efficient and logical approach to physical exams.
- Interview questions and guidelines help you hone your interviewing skills to focus your physical assessments.
- How-to tips on individualizing the physical exam for patients with handicaps, pain, and serious illnesses enable you to effectively and accurately assess patients with special situations.
Table of Contents
- Health History and Physical Examination Review
2. Examining Patients with Special Needs
3. First Encounters: A General Survey of the Patient
4. Examining the Head and Neck
5. Examining the Eyes and Ears
6. Examining the Chest and Back
7. Examining the Upper Extremities
8. Examining the Abdominal Region
9. Examining the Lower Extremities
10. Putting It All Together
11. Documenting Your Findings Accurately
About the Author
