Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants
6th Edition
Description
Designed for shorter programs of 85 hours or fewer, Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants, 6th Edition provides coverage of the concepts and skills that are essential for becoming a nursing assistant. Known for its reader-friendly approach, and bright visual presentation, the text covers OBRA-mandated content including step-by-step procedures for 76 skills covered on the latest NATSEP certification exams. With focus on quality of life in the patient/person and self-pride in the nursing assistant this concise text emphasizes the importance of treating residents with respect while providing safe, competent, and efficient care. New features include Focus on Math to help you master the formulas and calculations necessary for safe and effective caregiving and Focus on Pride: Application, which directs you to focus on residents’ emotional and mental needs during specific procedures.
Key Features
- Over 75 procedures boxes are divided into step-by-step format with instructions for performing each skill, including Quality of Life courtesies, Pre-procedure, Procedure, and Post-Procedure sections to make learning critical skills easier.
- Concise coverage of nursing assistant content written at a 7th grade reading level that’s ideal and easy to use in classes with shorter hour requirements.
- Promoting Safety and Comfort boxes highlight important considerations for providing safe and effective care while promoting patient comfort.
- Focus on PRIDE boxes highlight personal and professional responsibility, rights and respect, independence and social interaction, delegation and teamwork, and ethics and laws, encouraging you to promote pride in the person, family, and themselves.
- Caring about Culture boxes contain information to help you learn about the various practices of other cultures.
- Focus on Practice boxes at the end of each chapter present short case scenarios with questions so students can consider practical applications for providing patient care.
- Focus on Communication boxes suggest what to say and questions to ask when interacting with patients, residents, visitors, and the nursing team to ensure clear communication in practice.
- Delegation Guidelines identify the nursing assistant's specific responsibilities in accepting commonly delegated tasks.
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Health Care
2. The Person’s Rights
3. The Nursing Assistant
4. NEW! Ethics and Laws
5. Student and Work Ethics
6. Health Team Communications
7. Understanding the Person
8. Body Structure and Function
9. The Older Person
10. Safety Needs
11. Preventing Falls
12. Restraint Alternatives and Restraints
13. Preventing Infection
14. Body Mechanics
15. NEW! Moving the Person
16. NEW! Transferring the Person
17. Comfort Needs
18. Hygiene Needs
19. Grooming Needs
20. Urinary Needs
21. NEW! Urinary Catheters
22. Bowel Needs
23. Nutrition Needs
24. NEW! Fluid Needs
25. Measurements
26. Collecting Specimens
27. Exercise and Activity Needs
28. Wound Care
29. Pressure Injuries
30. Oxygen Needs
31. Rehabilitation Needs
32. NEW! Hearing, Speech, and Vision Problems
33. Common Health Problems
34. Mental Health Disorders
35. Confusion and Dementia
36. Emergency Care
37. End-of-Life Care
38. NEW! Getting a Job
Details
- No. of pages:
- 600
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 26th February 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323581905
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323569729
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323523929
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL