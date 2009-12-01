Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323066211, 9780323077422

Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants

4th Edition

Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert Bernie Gorek
eBook ISBN: 9780323077422
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Page Count: 576
Description

Ideal for shorter, more focused courses, this concise text provides coverage of the concepts and skills that are essential for becoming a nursing assistant. It clearly and logically presents the responsibilities of the nursing assistant in a readable, highly visual format that appeals to learners of all levels.

Key Features

  • Written at a clear, readable 7th grade reading level.
  • More than 500 full-color illustrations highlight key concepts and procedures providing a clear, visual explanation of concepts and actions.
  • Covers over 75 procedures, divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
  • Chapter Review Questions at the end of each chapter help readers reinforce and evaluate what they've learned.
  • Caring About Culture boxes contain information to help readers learn about the practices and beliefs of other cultures.
  • Persons with Dementia boxes outline special factors to consider when caring for persons with dementia.
  • NNAAP in select procedure title bars alerts readers to skills that are part of the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program.
  • UNIQUE! Mosby's Nursing Assistant CD-ROM, bound in the text, includes 25 procedures with corresponding video clips & exercises, an audio glossary, and Body Spectrum - an electronic anatomy coloring book.

Table of Contents

  1. Introduction to Health Care Agencies

  2. The Nursing Assistant

  3. Work Ethics

  4. Communicating with the Health Team

  5. Understanding the Person

  6. Understanding Body Structure and Function

  7. Caring for the Older Person

  8. Promoting Safety

  9. NEW! Preventing Falls

  10. Promoting a Restraint-Free Setting

  11. Preventing Infection

  12. Body Mechanics

  13. NEW! Safely Handling, Moving, and Transferring the Person

  14. Assisting With Comfort

  15. Assisting With Hygiene

  16. Assisting With Grooming

  17. Assisting With Urinary Elimination

  18. Assisting With Bowel Elimination

  19. Assisting With Nutrition and Fluids

  20. Assisting With Assessment

  21. Assisting With Specimens

  22. Assisting With Exercise and Activity

  23. Assisting With Wound Care

  24. Assisting With Oxygen Needs

  25. Assisting With Rehabilitation and Restorative Care

  26. Caring for Persons With Common Health Problems

  27. NEW! Caring for Persons With Mental Health Problems

  28. Caring for Persons With Confusion and Dementia

  29. Assisting With Emergency Care

  30. Caring for the Dying Person

About the Author

Sheila Sorrentino

Affiliations and Expertise

Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ

Leighann Remmert

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL

Bernie Gorek

Affiliations and Expertise

Gerontology Consultant, New England, ND

