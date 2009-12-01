Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants
4th Edition
Description
Ideal for shorter, more focused courses, this concise text provides coverage of the concepts and skills that are essential for becoming a nursing assistant. It clearly and logically presents the responsibilities of the nursing assistant in a readable, highly visual format that appeals to learners of all levels.
Key Features
- Written at a clear, readable 7th grade reading level.
- More than 500 full-color illustrations highlight key concepts and procedures providing a clear, visual explanation of concepts and actions.
- Covers over 75 procedures, divided into pre-procedure, procedure, and post-procedure sections for easier learning.
- Chapter Review Questions at the end of each chapter help readers reinforce and evaluate what they've learned.
- Caring About Culture boxes contain information to help readers learn about the practices and beliefs of other cultures.
- Persons with Dementia boxes outline special factors to consider when caring for persons with dementia.
- NNAAP in select procedure title bars alerts readers to skills that are part of the National Nurse Aide Assessment Program.
- UNIQUE! Mosby's Nursing Assistant CD-ROM, bound in the text, includes 25 procedures with corresponding video clips & exercises, an audio glossary, and Body Spectrum - an electronic anatomy coloring book.
Table of Contents
- Introduction to Health Care Agencies
- The Nursing Assistant
- Work Ethics
- Communicating with the Health Team
- Understanding the Person
- Understanding Body Structure and Function
- Caring for the Older Person
- Promoting Safety
- NEW! Preventing Falls
- Promoting a Restraint-Free Setting
- Preventing Infection
- Body Mechanics
- NEW! Safely Handling, Moving, and Transferring the Person
- Assisting With Comfort
- Assisting With Hygiene
- Assisting With Grooming
- Assisting With Urinary Elimination
- Assisting With Bowel Elimination
- Assisting With Nutrition and Fluids
- Assisting With Assessment
- Assisting With Specimens
- Assisting With Exercise and Activity
- Assisting With Wound Care
- Assisting With Oxygen Needs
- Assisting With Rehabilitation and Restorative Care
- Caring for Persons With Common Health Problems
- NEW! Caring for Persons With Mental Health Problems
- Caring for Persons With Confusion and Dementia
- Assisting With Emergency Care
- Caring for the Dying Person
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 1st December 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323077422
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL
Bernie Gorek
Affiliations and Expertise
Gerontology Consultant, New England, ND