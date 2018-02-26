Designed for shorter programs of 85 hours or fewer, Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants, 6th Edition provides coverage of the concepts and skills that are essential for becoming a nursing assistant. Known for its reader-friendly approach, and bright visual presentation, the text covers OBRA-mandated content including step-by-step procedures for 76 skills covered on the latest NATSEP certification exams. With focus on quality of life in the patient/person and self-pride in the nursing assistant this concise text emphasizes the importance of treating residents with respect while providing safe, competent, and efficient care. New features include Focus on Math to help you master the formulas and calculations necessary for safe and effective caregiving and Focus on Pride: Application, which directs you to focus on residents’ emotional and mental needs during specific procedures.