Mosby's Essentials for Nursing Assistants - Text and Clinical Skills package
6th Edition
Authors: Sheila Sorrentino Leighann Remmert
Paperback ISBN: 9780323608893
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 5th March 2018
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2019
- Published:
- 5th March 2018
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323608893
About the Author
Sheila Sorrentino
Affiliations and Expertise
Curriculum and Health Care Consultant, Anthem, AZ
Leighann Remmert
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Instructor, Capital Area School of Practical Nursing, Springfield, IL
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.