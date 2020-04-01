Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage
6th Edition
Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, and Pathology
Description
Get the science background you need to master massage therapy! Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage, 6th Edition provides full-color, easy-to-read coverage of anatomy and physiology, biomechanics, kinesiology, and pathologic conditions for the entire body. Realistic examples apply A&P content directly to the practice of massage therapy, and learning activities help you review key material and develop critical thinking skills. Written by noted massage therapy educators Sandy Fritz and Luke Allen Fritz, this guide provides a solid foundation in the sciences and positions you for success on licensing and certification exams.
Key Features
- Coverage of essential sciences and practical application helps you study for and pass licensing and certification exams, including the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx) and Board Certification in Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (BCTMB).
- Over 700 full-color line drawings and photos show muscle locations, attachments, and actions — required knowledge for passing certification exams and for practicing massage therapy.
- ELAP-compliant content ensures that your skills and knowledge of massage therapy meet the proficiency recommendations of the Entry-Level Analysis Project.
- Learning features include chapter outlines, objectives, summaries, key terms, practical applications, multiple-choice review and discussion questions, plus workbook sections on Evolve.
- Biomechanics Basics chapter includes gait assessment and muscle testing activities along with critical thinking questions.
- Sections on pathologic conditions include suggestions for referral protocols as well as indications and contraindications for therapeutic massage.
- Coverage of nutrition explains how nutrition and nutritional products might affect or interfere with massage therapy, describing the basics of nutrition, the digestive process, and all of the main vitamins and minerals and their functions in the body.
- Practical Applications boxes include photos of massage techniques and settings, and help you learn competencies and apply material to real-world practice.
- Focus on Professionalism boxes summarize key information about ethics and best business practices.
- Mentoring Tips provide practical insight into important topics and on being a massage therapy professional.
- Learning How to Learn boxes at the beginning of each chapter make it easier to comprehend key concepts.
- Learn More on the Web boxes in the book and on Evolve suggest online resources for further reading and research.
- Quick Content Review in Question Form on Evolve reinforces the key material in each chapter and increases critical thinking skills.
- Appendix on diseases/conditions provides a quick reference to indications and contraindications, showing how pathologic conditions may affect the safety and efficacy of therapeutic massage.
Table of Contents
Section I: Fundamentals
1. The Body as a Whole
2. Mechanisms of Health and Disease
3. Terminology: Scientific, Medical, Social, and Cultural Communications
Section II: Systems of Control
4. Nervous System Basics and the Central Nervous System
5. Peripheral Nervous System
6. Endocrine System
Section III: Kinesiology and Biomechanics
7. Skeletal System
8. Joints
9. Muscles
10. Biomechanics Basics
Section IV: Remaining Body Systems
11. Integumentary, Cardiovascular, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
12. Respiratory, Digestive, Urinary, and Reproductive Systems
Appendix A: Muscle Quick Reference Guide
Appendix B: Diseases/Conditions and Indications/Contraindications for Massage Therapy
Appendix C: Clinical Reasoning Activities
Glossary
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323672290
About the Author
Sandy Fritz
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director
Luke Fritz
Affiliations and Expertise
Instructor Health Enrichment Center School of Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork Lapeer, Michigan