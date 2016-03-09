Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323393058, 9780323414852

Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage

5th Edition

Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, and Pathology

Authors: Sandy Fritz
Paperback ISBN: 9780323393058
eBook ISBN: 9780323414852
eBook ISBN: 9780323414838
eBook ISBN: 9780323414869
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th March 2016
Page Count: 744
Description

Get the science background you need to master massage therapy! Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage, 5th Edition provides full-color, easy-to-read coverage of anatomy and physiology, biomechanics, kinesiology, and pathologic conditions for the entire body. Realistic examples show why you need to learn the information, and exercises and activities help you develop critical thinking skills and prepare for certification exams. All chapters are written by noted educator and massage therapy expert Sandy Fritz, delivering the most up-to-date resource showing how scientific concepts apply to massage therapy practice.

Key Features

  • Over 700 full-color line drawings and photos show muscle locations, attachments, and actions — required knowledge for passing certification exams and for practicing massage therapy.
  • A workbook/textbook format facilitates study and review with matching exercises, short-answer questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, drawing exercises, and critical thinking questions.
  • Essential content helps you study for and pass certification exams, including the National Certification Exam (NCE), the National Certification Exam for Therapeutic Massage and Bodywork (NCETMB), and the Massage and Bodywork Licensing Examination (MBLEx).
  • Comprehensive coverage of biomechanics includes gait assessment and muscle testing activities along with critical thinking questions.
  • Sections on pathologic conditions include suggestions for referral protocols as well as indications and contraindications for therapeutic massage.
  • Coverage of nutrition explains how nutrition and nutritional products might affect or interfere with massage therapy, describing the basics of nutrition, the digestive process, and all of the main vitamins and minerals and their functions in the body.
  • Learning features include chapter outlines, objectives, summaries, key terms, practical applications, and workbook sections.
  • Learning How to Learn boxes at the beginning of each chapter make it easier to comprehend key concepts.
  • Practical Applications boxes include photos of massage techniques and settings, and help you learn competencies and apply material to real practice.
  • Appendix on diseases/conditions provides a quick reference to indications and contraindications, showing how pathologic conditions may affect the safety and efficacy of therapeutic massage.

Table of Contents

Section I: Fundamentals
1. The Body as a Whole
2. Mechanisms of Health and Disease
3. Terminology: Scientific, Medical, Social, and Cultural Communications
Section II: Systems of Control
4. Nervous System Basics and the Central Nervous System
5. Peripheral Nervous System
6. Endocrine System
Section III: Kinesiology and Biomechanics
7. Skeletal System
8. Joints
9. Muscles
10. Biomechanics Basics
Section IV: Remaining Body Systems
11. Integumentary, Cardiovascular, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
12. Respiratory, Digestive, Urinary, and Reproductive Systems
Appendix A: Muscle Quick Reference Guide
Appendix B: Diseases/Conditions and Indications/Contraindications for Massage Therapy
Appendix C: Clinical Reasoning Activities
Glossary

Sandy Fritz

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

