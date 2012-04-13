Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323077439, 9780323082280

Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage

4th Edition

Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, and Pathology

Authors: Sandy Fritz Sandy Fritz
eBook ISBN: 9780323082280
eBook ISBN: 9780323291132
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th April 2012
Page Count: 736
Description

The fourth edition of this science essentials text for massage students features new full-color photos and illustrations along with an easy-to-read, conversational style that explains A&P concepts clearly. The book not only helps students learn the information they need to pass certification exams, but it also helps them see how scientific content applies to actual practice. This new edition also features a very enhanced Evolve resource package, along with new material on boosting your knowledge of nutrition and research — two subjects of growing interest in the massage therapy profession.

Key Features

  • Clinical reasoning activities included in the workbook section for each chapter promote problem-based learning.

  • Format combining workbook and textbook features gives you immediate review tools in the form of matching exercises, short answer questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, drawing exercises, and critical thinking questions.

  • Sections on pathologic conditions feature intervention protocols as well as indications and contraindications for therapeutic massage.

  • Expert author Sandy Fritz provides credibility and authority to the information presented.

  • Practical Applications boxes in each chapter enable you to see the way material applies to real practice and supports competency-based learning.

  • Highly illustrated format features over 700 full-color line drawings and photos.

Table of Contents

Section I: Fundamentals
1. The Body as a Whole
2. Mechanisms of Health and Disease
3. Medical Terminology

Section II: Systems of Control
4. Nervous System Basics and the Central Nervous System
5. Peripheral Nervous System
6. Endocrine System

Section III: Support, Movement, and Biomechanics
7. Skeletal System
8. Joints
9. Muscles
10. Biomechanics Basics

Section IV: Remaining Body Systems
11. Integumentary, Cardiovascular, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
12. Respiratory, Digestive, Urinary, and Reproductive Systems

Appendix A.  Quick Reference Muscle Guide
Appendix B.  Pathology and Diseases and Indications/Contraindications for Massage Therapy
Appendix C.  Illustrated Orthopedic Tests

Glossary
Works Consulted

736
English
© Mosby 2013
Mosby
9780323082280
9780323291132

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4

Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director

