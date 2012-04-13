Mosby's Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage
4th Edition
Anatomy, Physiology, Biomechanics, and Pathology
Description
The fourth edition of this science essentials text for massage students features new full-color photos and illustrations along with an easy-to-read, conversational style that explains A&P concepts clearly. The book not only helps students learn the information they need to pass certification exams, but it also helps them see how scientific content applies to actual practice. This new edition also features a very enhanced Evolve resource package, along with new material on boosting your knowledge of nutrition and research — two subjects of growing interest in the massage therapy profession.
Key Features
- Clinical reasoning activities included in the workbook section for each chapter promote problem-based learning.
- Format combining workbook and textbook features gives you immediate review tools in the form of matching exercises, short answer questions, fill-in-the-blank questions, drawing exercises, and critical thinking questions.
- Sections on pathologic conditions feature intervention protocols as well as indications and contraindications for therapeutic massage.
- Expert author Sandy Fritz provides credibility and authority to the information presented.
- Practical Applications boxes in each chapter enable you to see the way material applies to real practice and supports competency-based learning.
- Highly illustrated format features over 700 full-color line drawings and photos.
Table of Contents
Section I: Fundamentals
1. The Body as a Whole
2. Mechanisms of Health and Disease
3. Medical Terminology
Section II: Systems of Control
4. Nervous System Basics and the Central Nervous System
5. Peripheral Nervous System
6. Endocrine System
Section III: Support, Movement, and Biomechanics
7. Skeletal System
8. Joints
9. Muscles
10. Biomechanics Basics
Section IV: Remaining Body Systems
11. Integumentary, Cardiovascular, Lymphatic, and Immune Systems
12. Respiratory, Digestive, Urinary, and Reproductive Systems
Appendix A. Quick Reference Muscle Guide
Appendix B. Pathology and Diseases and Indications/Contraindications for Massage Therapy
Appendix C. Illustrated Orthopedic Tests
Glossary
Works Consulted
Details
- No. of pages:
- 736
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 13th April 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323082280
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323291132
About the Author
Sandy Fritz
Sandy Fritz, MS, LMT is the Owner, Director, and Head Educator of the Health Enrichment Center, Inc., School of Therapeutic Massage. Also in private practice for almost 30 years, Sandy works with a diverse clientele, dealing with everything from stress management massage to physician-referred rehabilitative care upon physician referral. She has developed and supervises a student massage clinic with the Detroit Lions of the National Football League. She also provides professional sports massage and rehabilitation for individual athletes, primarily in golf, football, basketball, and baseball. In addition to being published in the Journal of Bodywork and Movement Therapies, Sandy is a prominent author of many Elsevier massage therapy resources, including: Sports & Exercise Massage: Comprehensive Care in Athletics, Fitness, & Rehabilitation Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Essential Sciences for Therapeutic Massage Mosby’s Massage Therapy Review Mosby’s Curriculum Guide for Massage Therapy Mosby’s Fundamentals of Therapeutic Massage Video Series, Volumes 1-4
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Health Enrichment Center, School of Therapeutic Massage, Lapeer, Michigan, USA Director
Sandy Fritz
