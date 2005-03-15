Mosby's Emergency & Transport Nursing Examination Review - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323031370, 9780323170734

Mosby's Emergency & Transport Nursing Examination Review

4th Edition

Authors: Renee Holleran
eBook ISBN: 9780323170734
eBook ISBN: 9780323060004
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 15th March 2005
Page Count: 368
Description

This valuable study resource provides a thorough, comprehensive review for the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) exam - and it's the only review book that also helps readers prepare for the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) and Flight Paramedic Certification (FP-C) exams. No other resource provides both a review of content as well as over 1,400 questions and a CD-ROM with 3 practice tests. Each chapter features questions with answers and rationales for every question - explaining the "why" behind every answer. Packed with all the essential information needed for a complete review, it includes a new section on critical care, a new chapter on bioterrorism, and new content on conscious sedation issues, RSI, airway management, and safety training. The Transport section now includes new content on CAMTS standards and transport operations.

Key Features

  • Over 1,400 questions with rationales and references offer excellent preparation for the CEN, CFRN, and FP-C exams.
  • A practice CD-ROM includes 3 sample exams with answers and rationales, and automatic grading helps users assess their mastery of the material.
  • A content outline of must-know topics is provided, followed by practice questions, answers, rationales, and references.

Table of Contents

Part I. Practice and Patient Care Issues
1. Emergency and transport nursing education and preparation for practice.
2. Patient assessment and priority setting: triage
3. Abdominal emergencies
4. Cardiovascular emergencies
5. Dental, ear, nose, and throat emergencies
6. Environmental emergencies
7. Facial emergencies
8. Genitourinary emergencies
9. Medical emergencies
10. Mental health emergencies
11. Neurological emergencies
12. Obstetrical and gynecological emergencies
13. Ocular emergencies
14. Organ and tissue donation and post transplant emergencies
15. Orthopedic emergencies
16. Pain management
17. Respiratory emergencies
18. Shock emergencies
19. Toxicological emergencies
20. Wound management emergencies
21. Disaster preparedness
22. Bioterrorism – NEW!
23. Legal and ethical issues
24. Research
25. Education: patient family and community, safety training

Part 2. Prehospital and Transport Issues
26. Transport physiology
27. Transport safety
a. Extrication
b. Survival
c. Stress Management
28. Patient care during transport
29. CAMTS Standards – NEW!
30. Transport Operations – NEW!

Part 3: Critical Care Issues – NEW!
31. Invasive Interventions – NEW!
32. Pharmacology – NEW!
33. Invasive monitoring – NEW!

Details

About the Author

Renee Holleran

Affiliations and Expertise

Nurse Manager, Adult Transport Service, Intermountain Life Flight, Salt Lake City, UT

