Mosby's Emergency & Transport Nursing Examination Review

This valuable study resource provides a thorough, comprehensive review for the Certified Emergency Nurse (CEN) exam - and it's the only review book that also helps readers prepare for the Certified Flight Registered Nurse (CFRN) and Flight Paramedic Certification (FP-C) exams. No other resource provides both a review of content as well as over 1,400 questions and a CD-ROM with 3 practice tests. Each chapter features questions with answers and rationales for every question - explaining the "why" behind every answer. Packed with all the essential information needed for a complete review, it includes a new section on critical care, a new chapter on bioterrorism, and new content on conscious sedation issues, RSI, airway management, and safety training. The Transport section now includes new content on CAMTS standards and transport operations.