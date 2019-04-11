From the most-trusted name in nursing comes the handbook designed to help you understand common drug families and interactions. Mosby’s Drug Guide for Nursing Students with 2020 Update provides you with the latest information on more than 4,000 generic and trade name drugs, along with a 2020 update to the latest FDA-approved medications. Side-effects are organized by body system and identified as common or life threatening, informing you what signs to watch for during assessments. In addition, drug monographs are arranged alphabetically, and each includes clear dosing, administration, and nursing process information, so you are ready for clinicals. In fact, what sets this handbook apart is its detailed coverage of rationales and explanations, drug-specific nursing diagnoses, administration of IV drugs, and medication safety - helping you to understand how families of drugs work together.