Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students with 2020 Update
13th Edition
Description
From the most-trusted name in nursing comes the handbook designed to help you understand common drug families and interactions. Mosby’s Drug Guide for Nursing Students with 2020 Update provides you with the latest information on more than 4,000 generic and trade name drugs, along with a 2020 update to the latest FDA-approved medications. Side-effects are organized by body system and identified as common or life threatening, informing you what signs to watch for during assessments. In addition, drug monographs are arranged alphabetically, and each includes clear dosing, administration, and nursing process information, so you are ready for clinicals. In fact, what sets this handbook apart is its detailed coverage of rationales and explanations, drug-specific nursing diagnoses, administration of IV drugs, and medication safety - helping you to understand how families of drugs work together.
Key Features
- More than 4,000 generic and trade-name drugs are profiled, covering almost every drug you will administer in practice or in clinicals.
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to FDA warnings of dangerous or life-threatening drug reactions.
- Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical drug interactions and side effects.
- Bold headings in coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Logical organization of side effects information show you what signs to watch for during assessments.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.
- Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to specific drugs, and a full-color design highlights important information.
- Complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
- Cross-references indicate drug information that may be found in the appendixes.
Table of Contents
Drug categories
Alpha-adrenergic blockers
Anesthetics--general/local
Antacids
Anti-alzheimer agents
Antianginals
Antianxiety agents
Antiasthmatics
Anticholinergics
Anticoagulants
Anticonvulsants
Antidepressants
Antidiabetics
Antidiarrheals
Antidysrhythmics
Antiemetics
Antifungals (systemic)
Antihistamines
Antihypertensives
Antiinfectives
Antilipidemics
Antineoplastics
Antiparkinson agents
Antiplatelets
Antipsychotics
Antipyretics
Antiretrovirals
Antituberculars
Antitussives/expectorants
Antivirals
Beta-adrenergic blockers
Bone resorption inhibitors
Calcium channel blockers
Cardiac glycosides
Cholinergics
Cholinergic blockers
Corticosteroids
Diuretics
Histamine H2 antagonists
Immunosuppressants
Laxatives
Neuromuscular blocking agents
Nonsteroidal antiinflammatories
Opioid analgesics
Salicylates
Sedatives/hypnotics
Skeletal muscle relaxants
Thrombolytics
Thyroid hormones
Vasodilators
Vitamins
Individual drugs in A-Z Format
Appendices
A. Selected new drugs
B. Recent FDA drug approvals
C. Ophthalmic, otic, nasal, and topical products
D. Vaccines and toxoids
E. Antitoxins and antivenins
F. Herbal products
G. Combination products
H. Medications that may be inappropriate for geriatric patients
I. Drugs metabolized by known P450’s
J. Safety in handling chemotherapeutic agents
K. High-alert drugs
L. Controlled substance chart
M. Immunization schedules for children and adolescents
N. High-alert Canadian medications
O. Canadian controlled substance chart
P. Canadian recommended immunization schedules for infants and children
Q. FDA pregnancy categories
R. Weights and equivalents
S. Abbreviations
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1264
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2020
- Published:
- 11th April 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532877
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532884
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323532822
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532853
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532846
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323532860
About the Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX