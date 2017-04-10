Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students with 2018 Update - 12th Edition - ISBN: 9780323447904, 9780323447867

Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students with 2018 Update

12th Edition

Authors: Linda Skidmore-Roth
eBook ISBN: 9780323447867
eBook ISBN: 9780323447898
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th April 2017
Page Count: 1232
Table of Contents

INDIVIDUAL DRUG MONOGRAPHS
DRUG CATEGORIES
APPENDIXES
A. Selected New Drugs
B. Ophthalmic, Nasal, Topical, and Otic Products
C. Vaccines and Toxoids
D. Abbreviations and Pregnancy Categories
E. Immunization Schedules
F. Standard Precautions
G. Illustrated Mechanisms and Sites of Action
H. Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
INDEX
NEW DRUGS FOR 2018
EVOLVE WEBSITE CONTENTS
Animations of Drug Actions
Canadian Resources
• Canadian Controlled Substance Chart
• Canadian Recommended Immunization Schedules for Infants and Children
• High Alert Canadian Medications
Content Changes
Drug Monographs—Additional Monographs
Drug Monographs—Recently Approved
Formulas for Drug Calculations
Syringe Compatibility Chart

No. of pages:
1232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323447867
eBook ISBN:
9780323447898

About the Author

Linda Skidmore-Roth

Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX

