Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students, with 2016 Update
11th Edition
Description
Find the reliable, in-depth drug information you need! Mosby's Drug Guide for Nursing Students, 11th Edition with 2016 Update keeps you up to date with this constantly changing field by providing information on more than 4,000 generic and trade name drugs — including 20 new FDA-approved drugs. Each drug monograph includes complete dosing, administration, and nursing process information, so you’ll always be sure that you’re practicing medication safety. In fact, what sets this handbook apart is its detailed coverage of rationales and explanations, drug-specific nursing diagnoses, and IV drug information. From trusted nursing pharmacology expert Linda Skidmore-Roth, the Drug Guide also includes a companion website with how-to videos, NCLEX® exam-style questions, patient teaching guidelines, and more.
Key Features
- More than 4,000 generic and trade-name drugs are profiled, covering almost every drug you will administer in practice or in clinicals.
- Comprehensive drug monographs include generic names, Rx or OTC availability, pronunciations, U.S. and Canadian trade names, functional and chemical classification, controlled-substance schedule, do-not-confuse drugs, action, uses, unlabeled uses, dosages and routes, available forms, side effects, contraindications, precautions, pharmacokinetics, interactions (including drug/herb, drug/food and drug lab test), nursing considerations, and treatment of overdose.
- Alphabetical organization by generic name provides quick and easy access to vital information.
- Common and life-threatening side effects are organized by body system, showing signs to watch for during assessments.
- Black Box Warnings provide alerts to dangerous or life-threatening adverse reactions.
- Safety Alert icon highlights the most critical interactions and side effects.
- UNIQUE! Full-color inserts show how drugs work and provide fast access to basic intravenous administration techniques and skills.
- Coverage of IV drug administration highlights dosage and IV administration instructions, including safety considerations and Y-site, syringe, and additive compatibilities.
- Nursing Process steps are used as the framework for organizing all nursing care information.
- A companion website includes updates with recently approved drugs, videos and animations, drug dosage calculators, NCLEX® exam-style questions, Canadian drug information, patient teaching guidelines, and more.
- A table with complete pharmacokinetic information includes the mechanism and absorption of the drug as well as its action, duration, and excretion.
- Flexible, water-resistant cover provides durability in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Color Insert
Immunization Schedules for Children and Adolescents
Mechanisms and Sites of Action
Photo Atlas of Drug Administration
Individual Drugs in A-Z Format
Drug Categories
Appendixes:
A. Selected New Drugs
B. Ophthalmic, Nasal, Topical, and Otic Products
C. Vaccines and Toxoids
D. Combination Products
E. Abbreviations and Pregnancy Categories
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2016
- Published:
- 16th July 2015
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394536
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323392914
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323394512
About the Author
Linda Skidmore-Roth
Linda Skidmore-Roth, RN, MSN, NP
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Littleton, CO; Former Nursing Faculty, New Mexico State University, Las Cruces, NM; El Paso Community College, El Paso, TX