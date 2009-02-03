Mosby's Dissector for the Rehabilitation Professional
1st Edition
Exploring Human Anatomy
Description
Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of students studying to become rehabilitation professionals - including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and chiropractors - this full-color dissection guide helps you connect discoveries in the dissection lab with function and pathology. With the necessary technical information you need – including content on applied anatomy, embryology, and structural histology – in 25 laboratory exploration chapters, this unique guide uses case studies and critical thinking exercises to encourage you to explore human anatomy, synthesize your findings, and apply your knowledge to clinical practice.
Key Features
- Extensive coverage of the musculoskeletal and nervous system emphasizes the information on muscles, vertebral column, and the upper and lower extremities that you need as a rehabilitation health professional.
- Clinical cases, thought-provoking questions, clinical notes, and review exercises encourage you to explore through dissection and apply what you’ve learned to real-life practice.
- Sections on embryology and histology provide important insights into the origin and nature of adult anatomy and follow the national guidelines for physical therapy anatomy curricula.
- References to the most popular human anatomy atlases – Netter’s, Gray’s, Grant’s, and Clemente’s – allow for flexibility of use in any program.
- Emphasis on variations in anatomy reinforces the real-life diversity among patients.
- Over 200 full-color illustrations clearly demonstrate anatomy and dissection processes.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Exploring
Lab Exploration 1: Vertebral Column
Lab Exploration 2: Back
Lab Exploration 3: Suboccipital Triangle
Lab Exploration 4: Spinal Cord
Lab Exploration 5: Thoracic Body Wall, Pleural Cavities and Lungs
Lab Exploration 6: Heart and Mediastinum
Lab Exploration 7: Abdominal Body Wall and Inguinal Region
Lab Exploration 8: Peritoneal Cavity and Abdominal Viscera
Lab Exploration 9: Diaphragm, Kidneys and Bladder
Lab Exploration 10: Triangles of the Neck
Lab Exploration 11: Pectoral Region and Axilla
Lab Exploration 12: Scapular Region, Shoulder Joint and Arm
Lab Exploration 13: Elbow and Forearm
Lab Exploration 14: Wrist and Hand
Lab Exploration 15: Posterior Body Wall
Lab Exploration 16: Anterior and Medial Thigh
Lab Exploration 17: Gluteal Region Posterior and Lateral Thigh
Lab Exploration 18: Perineum and Ischiorectal Fossa
Lab Exploration 19: Popliteal Fossa and Knee Joint
Lab Exploration 20: Leg and Dorsum of Foot
Lab Exploration 21: Plantar Foot and Ankle
Lab Exploration 22: Viscerocranium and Muscles of Facial Expression
Lab Exploration 23: Neurocranium and Intracranial Fossae
Lab Exploration 24: Muscles of Mastication and Temporomandibular Joint
Lab Exploration 25: Craniovertebral Joints and Prevertebral Muscles
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2010
- Published:
- 3rd February 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323057080
About the Author
Jeffrey Meldrum
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Anatomy and Anthropology, Department of Biological Sciences; Adjunct Associate Professor, Department of Anthropology, Department of Physical and Occupational Therapy, Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID
Alexander Urfer
Affiliations and Expertise
Department Chair, Professor of Physical Therapy and Physiology, Department of Physical and Occupational Therapy, Idaho State University, Pocatello, ID