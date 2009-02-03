Mosby's Dissector for the Rehabilitation Professional

Designed specifically to meet the unique needs of students studying to become rehabilitation professionals - including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and chiropractors - this full-color dissection guide helps you connect discoveries in the dissection lab with function and pathology. With the necessary technical information you need – including content on applied anatomy, embryology, and structural histology – in 25 laboratory exploration chapters, this unique guide uses case studies and critical thinking exercises to encourage you to explore human anatomy, synthesize your findings, and apply your knowledge to clinical practice.