Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323222051, 9780323414210

Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions

10th Edition

Authors: Mosby
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323222051
eBook ISBN: 9780323414210
eBook ISBN: 9780323414197
eBook ISBN: 9780323414241
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 16th May 2016
Page Count: 2064
Description

Make sense of the complex world of health care with Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions, 10th Edition! This one-stop reference includes detailed entries that help you communicate more effectively with colleagues in various disciplines. With over 56,000 definitions, 2,450 photographs and line drawings, and supporting reference appendixes and atlases, it is an indispensable reference for students and professionals alike.

Key Features

  • Over 56,000 entries offer detailed definitions, as well as the latest information on pathophysiology, treatment and interventions, and nursing care.
  • More than 2,450 color photographs and line drawings demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
  • Strict, common-sense alphabetical organization makes it easy to find key terms and definitions.
  • Detailed appendixes provide you with useful information on lab values, symbols and abbreviations, pharmacology, infection control standards, and more that can be used throughout your health career.

Table of Contents

I. Color Atlas of Human Anatomy
II. Definitions A-Z
III. Illustration Credits
IV. Appendixes (at back of book)
1. Nursing Interventions Classification  (NIC)
2. Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC)
3. Units of Measurement
4. Language Translation Guide
5. American Sign Language and Communications
6. Normal Reference Values
7. Nutrition
8. Pharmacology and Clinical Calculations
9. Range of Motion
10. Infection Control: CDC Isolation Guidelines
11. Diagnosis-Related Groups

Appendixes (on endsheets)
Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases
The Joint Commission Do Not Use Abbreviation List

Appendixes (on Evolve)
Pharmacology
Herbs and Natural Supplements
Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, Canada 2012
Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, United States 2012
Medical Terminology
Normal Reference Laboratory Values
Symbols and Abbreviations

About the Author

