Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions
10th Edition
Make sense of the complex world of health care with Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions, 10th Edition! This one-stop reference includes detailed entries that help you communicate more effectively with colleagues in various disciplines. With over 56,000 definitions, 2,450 photographs and line drawings, and supporting reference appendixes and atlases, it is an indispensable reference for students and professionals alike.
- Over 56,000 entries offer detailed definitions, as well as the latest information on pathophysiology, treatment and interventions, and nursing care.
- More than 2,450 color photographs and line drawings demonstrate and explain complex conditions and abstract concepts.
- Strict, common-sense alphabetical organization makes it easy to find key terms and definitions.
- Detailed appendixes provide you with useful information on lab values, symbols and abbreviations, pharmacology, infection control standards, and more that can be used throughout your health career.
I. Color Atlas of Human Anatomy
II. Definitions A-Z
III. Illustration Credits
IV. Appendixes (at back of book)
1. Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC)
2. Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC)
3. Units of Measurement
4. Language Translation Guide
5. American Sign Language and Communications
6. Normal Reference Values
7. Nutrition
8. Pharmacology and Clinical Calculations
9. Range of Motion
10. Infection Control: CDC Isolation Guidelines
11. Diagnosis-Related Groups
Appendixes (on endsheets)
Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases
The Joint Commission Do Not Use Abbreviation List
Appendixes (on Evolve)
Pharmacology
Herbs and Natural Supplements
Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, Canada 2012
Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, United States 2012
Medical Terminology
Normal Reference Laboratory Values
Symbols and Abbreviations
- No. of pages:
- 2064
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 16th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323222051
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414210
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414197
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323414241