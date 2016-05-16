Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions

I. Color Atlas of Human Anatomy

II. Definitions A-Z

III. Illustration Credits

IV. Appendixes (at back of book)

1. Nursing Interventions Classification (NIC)

2. Nursing Outcomes Classification (NOC)

3. Units of Measurement

4. Language Translation Guide

5. American Sign Language and Communications

6. Normal Reference Values

7. Nutrition

8. Pharmacology and Clinical Calculations

9. Range of Motion

10. Infection Control: CDC Isolation Guidelines

11. Diagnosis-Related Groups

Appendixes (on endsheets)

Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases

The Joint Commission Do Not Use Abbreviation List

Appendixes (on Evolve)

Pharmacology

Herbs and Natural Supplements

Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, Canada 2012

Immunizations: Recommended Immunization Schedule, United States 2012

Medical Terminology

Normal Reference Laboratory Values

Symbols and Abbreviations

