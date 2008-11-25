Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing & Health Professions
8th Edition
Description
So much more than just a dictionary... the completely revised, bestselling, trusted Mosby’s Dictionary is the all-in-one reference you need to help you make sense of the complex world of health care. It features superior-quality definitions plus 2,400 full-color illustrations -- nearly three times more than any other dictionary available! But that’s only the beginning. Mosby’s Dictionary also includes encyclopedic entries to explain more difficult concepts in depth, 12 appendixes with practical quick-reference information, plus the Mosby’s Medical Spellchecker CD. It’s the ONE reference you’ll turn to from beginning to end!
Key Features
- Over 51,000 comprehensive, authoritative, high-quality definitions -- including definitions for major diseases, disorders, drugs, and procedures -- offer the most accurate, complete information available in all areas of nursing, medicine, and health-related professions.
- Approximately 2,400 color photographs and line drawings -- nearly three times more than any other health care dictionary -- illustrate all subject areas to help you understand concepts.
- The practical, straightforward alphabetical organization with no subentries and easy-to-use features such as thumb tabs, entry words in color, and large, easy-to-read print make it easy to find and understand information.
- Expanded definitions for selected entries, particularly major diseases, disorders, and procedures, offer detailed information in one spot to help you understand more difficult concepts.
- Hundreds of lab test and surgical procedure definitions explain the purpose, procedures, patient care, and expected outcomes.
- Comprehensive definitions for drugs -- with over 200 new to this edition -- include indications, contraindications, and adverse effects for safe medication practice.
- Definitions for more than 50 complementary and alternative medical therapies and over 100 herbs familiarize you with options today’s patients may choose.
- Pronunciations and word roots for key entries help you use terminology correctly in everyday practice.
- Includes British spellings for selected entries to help you recognize alternate spellings.
- A Color Atlas of Human Anatomy contains 43 pages of clearly labeled drawings for easy A&P review and reference.
- 12 appendixes offer useful information you’ll turn to again and again -- with a quick-reference list of all appendixes in the front of the book.
- A companion EVOLVE website deepens understanding with:
- Over 35,000 audio pronunciations
- A printable version of the Color Atlas of Human Anatomy
- 11 pages discussing complementary and alternative medicine
- A printable English-Spanish phrase book
- 12 pages of herb-drug interactions
- 400 interactive medical terminology review exercises
- An extensive directory of health care organizations and resources
- And much more!
Table of Contents
In addition to over 51,000 definitions you’ll find 12 appendixes with practical, reliable information on:
1. Units of Measurement
2. Language Translation Guide: Spanish-French-English Equivalents of Commonly Used Medical Terms and Phrases
3. American Sign Language and Manual Communication
4. Normal Reference Values
5. Health Promotion
6. Nutrition
7. Pharmacology and Clinical Calculations
8. Infection Control
9. Diagnosis-Related Groups
10. Nursing Interventions Classification
11. Nursing Outcomes Classification
12. Nursing Diagnoses
Details
- No. of pages:
- 2240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 25th November 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323065672