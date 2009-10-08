Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions UK Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780723435044

Mosby's Dictionary of Medicine, Nursing and Health Professions UK Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Chris Brooker
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723435044
Imprint: Mosby Ltd.
Published Date: 8th October 2009
Page Count: 972
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

For the first time, a fully UK edition of this popular reference work, uses English spelling and terminology, and metric measurements. Medical, nursing, allied health and complementary therapy terms are included, and appendices cover UK guidelines, bodies and organisations. Extensive illustrations and helpful electronic support material.

Key Features

 

  • UK spelling and terminology, and patient-friendly definitions

  • Over 20,000 entries

  • Full-colour illustration section

  • Full-colour clinical photograph section for easy identification of conditions

Website:

o colour illustrations, with and without labels, for self-testing

o clinical photographs in full colour

o downloadable spellchecker
o ‘Word of the Day’
o useful weblinks

  • Metric measurement system.

    • Appendices

    • Prefixes and suffixes

    • SI units and the metric system    

    • Normal values    

    • Nutrients    

    • Drugs: the law, measurement and drug groups in common use    

    • Abbreviations and acronyms

    • Useful websites   

    • Chemical symbols and formulae

    • Radionuclide Applications

    • Resuscitation Council Life Support algorithms

    • Chronological development and eruption of teeth

    • The Nursing and Midwifery Council: The Code: Standards of Conduct, Performance and Ethics for Nurses and Midwives 2008

    • Career development: curriculum vitae

    • Research, evidence-based practice and web sources.

Table of Contents

How to use this dictionary

Colour sections

Illustrations

Clinical photographs


A-Z entries

Appendices
Appendix 1 Prefixes and suffixes

Appendix 2 SI units and the metric system    

Appendix 3 Normal values    

Appendix 4 Nutrients    

Appendix 5 Drugs: the law, measurement and drug groups in common use    

Appendix 6 Abbreviations and acronyms: medical terms and related organizations    

Appendix 7 Useful websites   

Appendix 8 Chemical symbols and formulae

Appendix 9 Radionuclide applications

Appendix 10 Basic Life Support (BLS)

Appendix 11 Chronological development and eruption of teeth

Appendix 12 The Code: Standards of conduct, performance and ethics for nurses and midwives (2008)

Appendix 13 Career development via your curriculum vitae (CV). Personal development and structured networking

Appendix 14 Research, evidence-based practice and web sources

Details

No. of pages:
972
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby Ltd. 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby Ltd.
Hardcover ISBN:
9780723435044

About the Author

Chris Brooker

Affiliations and Expertise

Author and Lecturer, Norfolk, UK

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.