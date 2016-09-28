Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference

Gain quick access to today’s most important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 13th Edition! In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in diagnostic testing and research. Each test includes vital information such as alternate or abbreviated test names, test explanation, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, and guidelines to patient care before, during, and after the test. To simplify lookup, related tests are cross-referenced. From the expert author team of Kathleen, Timothy, and Theresa Pagana, this reference offers convenient A-to-Z thumb tabs, a compact size, and a durable cover for everyday use on the job.