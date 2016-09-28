Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference - 13th Edition - ISBN: 9780323399579, 9780323399203

Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference

13th Edition

Authors: Kathleen Pagana Timothy Pagana Theresa Pagana
eBook ISBN: 9780323399203
eBook ISBN: 9780323399173
eBook ISBN: 9780323399197
Paperback ISBN: 9780323399579
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 28th September 2016
Page Count: 1088
Description

Gain quick access to today’s most important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 13th Edition! In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in diagnostic testing and research. Each test includes vital information such as alternate or abbreviated test names, test explanation, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, and guidelines to patient care before, during, and after the test. To simplify lookup, related tests are cross-referenced. From the expert author team of Kathleen, Timothy, and Theresa Pagana, this reference offers convenient A-to-Z thumb tabs, a compact size, and a durable cover for everyday use on the job.

Key Features

  • UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.
  • Alphabetically organized tests offer quick reference with A-to-Z thumb tabs, so you’ll never have to search for a test by having to first determine its correct category or body system.
  • User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure, so you can minimize worry about having to repeat a test due to an error.
  • Icon for patient teaching-related care indicates information that should be shared with patients and their families.
  • Normal findings for adult, elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable.
  • Abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows to show increased or decreased test results.
  • Possible critical values are highlighted to alert you to situations requiring immediate intervention.
  • Convenient appendix lists tests by body system and test type, making it easy to quickly locate related studies.
  • Drug interference with test results is indicated by a mortar and pestle icon. 
  • Cross-referencing of related tests makes them easy to find.
  • Abbreviations for tests are listed in the front and the back of the book, and symbols and units of measurement are listed in an appendix.
  • A durable cover with rounded edges helps prevent the book from being damaged and makes it easier to handle.

Table of Contents

Endsheets: Routine Blood Testing and Routine Urine Testing Boxes

List of Figures

User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Procedures

Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (presented in alphabetical order)

Appendix A: List of Tests by Body System

Appendix B: List of Tests by Type

Appendix C: Disease and Organ Panels

Appendix D: Symbols and Units of Measurement

Bibliography

Index

Endsheets: Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests

Details

No. of pages:
1088
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323399203
eBook ISBN:
9780323399173
eBook ISBN:
9780323399197
Paperback ISBN:
9780323399579

About the Author

Kathleen Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA

Timothy Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA

Theresa Pagana

