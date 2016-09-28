Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference
13th Edition
Description
Gain quick access to today’s most important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 13th Edition! In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in diagnostic testing and research. Each test includes vital information such as alternate or abbreviated test names, test explanation, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, and guidelines to patient care before, during, and after the test. To simplify lookup, related tests are cross-referenced. From the expert author team of Kathleen, Timothy, and Theresa Pagana, this reference offers convenient A-to-Z thumb tabs, a compact size, and a durable cover for everyday use on the job.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.
- Alphabetically organized tests offer quick reference with A-to-Z thumb tabs, so you’ll never have to search for a test by having to first determine its correct category or body system.
- User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure, so you can minimize worry about having to repeat a test due to an error.
- Icon for patient teaching-related care indicates information that should be shared with patients and their families.
- Normal findings for adult, elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable.
- Abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows to show increased or decreased test results.
- Possible critical values are highlighted to alert you to situations requiring immediate intervention.
- Convenient appendix lists tests by body system and test type, making it easy to quickly locate related studies.
- Drug interference with test results is indicated by a mortar and pestle icon.
- Cross-referencing of related tests makes them easy to find.
- Abbreviations for tests are listed in the front and the back of the book, and symbols and units of measurement are listed in an appendix.
- A durable cover with rounded edges helps prevent the book from being damaged and makes it easier to handle.
Table of Contents
Endsheets: Routine Blood Testing and Routine Urine Testing Boxes
List of Figures
User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Procedures
Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (presented in alphabetical order)
Appendix A: List of Tests by Body System
Appendix B: List of Tests by Type
Appendix C: Disease and Organ Panels
Appendix D: Symbols and Units of Measurement
Bibliography
Index
Endsheets: Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
Details
No. of pages: 1088
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2017
- Published:
- 28th September 2016
Imprint: Mosby
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399203
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399173
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323399197
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323399579
About the Author
Kathleen Pagana
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA