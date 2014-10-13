Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference
12th Edition
Description
Get fast access to important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 12th Edition by Kathleen Deska Pagana, Timothy J. Pagana, and Theresa N. Pagana. In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in research and diagnostic testing. Each test entry includes vital information such as type of test, alternate or abbreviated test names, test explanation, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, contraindications, potential complications, interfering factors, and patient care. To simplify lookup, related tests are cross-referenced. A compact size, durable cover, and A-to-Z thumb tabs make this book ideal for quick reference on the job.
Key Features
- Alphabetically organized tests offer quick reference with A-to-Z thumb tabs, so you’ll never have to search for a test by having to first determine its correct category or body system.
- UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.
- User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure, so you can minimize worry about having to repeat a test due to an error.
- Normal findings for adult (male and female), elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable.
- Increased and decreased abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows.
- Possible critical values are highlighted to alert you to situations requiring immediate intervention.
- Patient care sections provide step-by-step instructions for care before, during, and after the test.
- Symbol next to drug-related interfering factors alerts you to the effects of pharmacologic agents on tests.
- Lists of tests by body system and test type make it easy to cross-reference related studies.
- Abbreviations for tests are listed in the front and the back of the book, and symbols and units of measurement are listed in an appendix.
- A durable cover with round edges helps prevent the book from being damaged and makes it easier to handle.
Table of Contents
Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
List of Figures
User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Procedures
Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (presented in alphabetical order)
Appendix A: List of Tests by Body System
Appendix B: List of Tests by Type
Appendix C: Disease and Organ Panels
Appendix D: Symbols and Units of Measurement
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 13th October 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225922
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323225892
About the Author
Kathleen Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA