Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference

Get fast access to important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 12th Edition by Kathleen Deska Pagana, Timothy J. Pagana, and Theresa N. Pagana. In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in research and diagnostic testing. Each test entry includes vital information such as type of test, alternate or abbreviated test names, test explanation, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, contraindications, potential complications, interfering factors, and patient care. To simplify lookup, related tests are cross-referenced. A compact size, durable cover, and A-to-Z thumb tabs make this book ideal for quick reference on the job.