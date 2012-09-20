Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference
11th Edition
Description
Get fast access to important diagnostic tests and procedures with Mosby’s Diagnostic & Laboratory Test Reference, 11th Edition by Kathleen Deska Pagana and Timothy J. Pagana. In this bestselling handbook, concise test entries are arranged alphabetically and reflect the latest in research and diagnostic testing. Each test entry includes vital information such as alternate or abbreviated test names, type of test, normal and abnormal findings, possible critical values, test explanation and related physiology, contraindications, potential complications, interfering factors, and patient care before, during, and after the test. To simplify lookup, related tests and studies are cross-referenced. A compact size, durable cover, and A-to-Z thumb tabs make this book ideal for quick reference on the job.
Key Features
- UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.
- Alphabetically organized tests offer quick reference with A-to-Z thumb tabs, so you’ll never have to search for a test by having to first determine its correct category or body system.
- User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure, so you can minimize worry about having to repeat a test due to an error.
- Normal findings for adult (male and female), elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable.
- Increased and decreased abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows.
- Patient care sections provide step-by-step instructions for care before, during, and after the test.
Table of Contents
Abbreviations for Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests
List of Figures
User’s Guide to Test Preparation and Procedures
Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests (presented in alphabetical order)
Appendices
Appendix A: List of Tests by Body System
Appendix B: List of Tests by Type
Appendix C: Disease and Organ Panels
Appendix D: Symbols and Units of Measurement
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1088
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2013
- Published:
- 20th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323170765
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323100557
About the Author
Kathleen Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA