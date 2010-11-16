Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference - 10th Edition - ISBN: 9780323074056, 9780323168823

Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference

10th Edition

Authors: Kathleen Pagana Timothy Pagana
eBook ISBN: 9780323168823
eBook ISBN: 9780323080149
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 16th November 2010
Page Count: 1152
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Access the clinically relevant information you need easily in any setting with Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference, 10th Edition. This bestselling handbook provides concise coverage of tests without sacrificing important details. Each test entry includes, where relevant, alternate or abbreviated test names; type of test; normal findings; possible critical values; test explanation and related physiology; contraindications; potential complications; interfering factors; procedure and patient care (before, during, and after); and abnormal findings. Related tests are extensively cross-referenced throughout the book. With its simple format and portable size, this is a handy reference you'll always want by your side.

Key Features

  • Tests are organized alphabetically with A-to-Z thumb tabs for quick reference.

  • UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.

  • Normal findings for adult (male and female), elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable to provide complete clinical data.

  • Possible critical values are highlighted to alert you to situations requiring immediate intervention.

  • Symbol next to drug-related interfering factors alerts you to the effects of pharmacologic agents on tests.

  • Increased and decreased abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows.

  • Icon for patient teaching-related care indicates information to share with patients and their families.

  • UNIQUE! Each test concludes with a Notes section where you can add your own information.

  • User's Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure to ensure safety and accuracy.

  • Lists of tests by body system and test type allow you to quickly locate related studies.

  • Abbreviations for tests are listed inside the front and back covers, and symbols and units of measurement are listed in an appendix.

  • UNIQUE! Durable cover with round edges helps prevent the book from being damaged and makes it easier to handle.

~

Table of Contents


User's Guide to Test Preparation and Performance

List of Figures

Diagnostic and Laboratory Tests, A to Z

Appendices

Appendix A: List of Tests by Body Systems

Appendix B: List of Tests by Test Type

Appendix C: Disease and Organ Panels

Appendix D: Symbols and Units of Measurement

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
1152
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168823
eBook ISBN:
9780323080149

About the Author

Kathleen Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA

Timothy Pagana

Affiliations and Expertise

Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.