Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference
10th Edition
Access the clinically relevant information you need easily in any setting with Mosby's Diagnostic and Laboratory Test Reference, 10th Edition. This bestselling handbook provides concise coverage of tests without sacrificing important details. Each test entry includes, where relevant, alternate or abbreviated test names; type of test; normal findings; possible critical values; test explanation and related physiology; contraindications; potential complications; interfering factors; procedure and patient care (before, during, and after); and abnormal findings. Related tests are extensively cross-referenced throughout the book. With its simple format and portable size, this is a handy reference you'll always want by your side.
- Tests are organized alphabetically with A-to-Z thumb tabs for quick reference.
- UNIQUE! Each test entry begins on a new page, making tests easy to find.
- Normal findings for adult (male and female), elderly, and pediatric patients are included where applicable to provide complete clinical data.
- Possible critical values are highlighted to alert you to situations requiring immediate intervention.
- Symbol next to drug-related interfering factors alerts you to the effects of pharmacologic agents on tests.
- Increased and decreased abnormal findings are highlighted with directional arrows.
- Icon for patient teaching-related care indicates information to share with patients and their families.
- UNIQUE! Each test concludes with a Notes section where you can add your own information.
- User's Guide to Test Preparation and Performance provides an overview and guidelines for each type of laboratory test and diagnostic procedure to ensure safety and accuracy.
- Lists of tests by body system and test type allow you to quickly locate related studies.
- Abbreviations for tests are listed inside the front and back covers, and symbols and units of measurement are listed in an appendix.
- UNIQUE! Durable cover with round edges helps prevent the book from being damaged and makes it easier to handle.
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 16th November 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168823
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323080149
Kathleen Pagana
Professor Emeritus, Department of Nursing, Lycoming College; President, Pagana Keynotes and Presentations, Williamsport, PA
Timothy Pagana
Medical Director, The Kathryn Candor Lundy Breast Health Center and The SurgiCenter, Susquehanna Health System, Williamsport, PA