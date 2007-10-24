Mosby's Dental Hygiene
2nd Edition
Concepts, Cases, and Competencies
Focusing on skills for everyday practice, this full-color textbook/CD-ROM learning package makes it easy to master dental hygiene concepts. The text presents essential dental hygiene information in a logical sequence from setup to assessment to treatment. The CD includes “how-to” videos on procedures and techniques, along with many case studies and interactive exercises. You won't just understand key concepts, you'll learn how to apply them!
- Case Studies and Case Applications in every chapter help the student connect theoretical clinical content with real life situations and apply the text material.
- Dental Considerations feature notes special techniques or concepts that can be used in the dental office.
- At-a-Glance overviews in each chapter opener allow information to be found easily.
- Evolve site features an ExamView test bank, an electronic image collection, links to helpful websites, additional readings and resources, and items for further discussion which allow more opportunities to incorporate text and CD materials into everyday learning.
Part I. Oral Healthcare
1. The Dental Hygiene Profession
2. Health Promotion: A Basis of Practice
3. Legal and Ethical Considerations
4. Evidence-Based Decision Making-NEW!
5. Communication
6. The Body’s Response to Challenge
Part II. Environmental Ergonomics
7. Exposure Control and Prevention of Disease Transmission
8. Positioning and Prevention of Operator Injury
9. Instrument Design and Principles of Instrumentation
10. Instrument Sharpening
Part III. Patient Assessment
11. Life Stage Changes
12. Comprehensive Health History
13. Drug-Induced Adverse Oral Events
14. Physical and Extraoral Examination
15. Intraoral Examination
16. Periodontal Examination
17. Hard Tissue Examination
18. Radiographic and Photographic Imaging Assessment
19. Nutritional Assessment
Part IV. Diagnosis and Planning
20. Oral Risk Assessment and Intervention Planning
21. Individualizing Preventive and Therapeutic Strategies
22. Post Treatment Assessment and Supportive Care
23. Case Development, Documentation, and Presentation
Part V. Prevention Implementation
24. Devices for Oral Self Care
25. Dental Caries and Caries Management
26. Dentifrices
27. Chemotherapeutics
28. Sealants
29. Tobacco and Chemical Addiction
30. Care of Appliances and Dental Prostheses
Part VI. Therapeutic Implementation
31. Powered Instrumentation and Periodontal Debridement
32. Cosmetic and Therapeutic Polishing
33. Dentinal Sensitivity
34. Periodontal Dressings and Suturing
35. Operative Procedures
36. Aesthetics
37. Orthodontics—NEW!
38. Malodor—NEW!
39. Emergency Management of Dental Trauma
Part VII. Anxiety and Pain Control
40. Anxiety Control
41. Local Anesthetics
42. Nitrous Oxide/Oxygen Sedation
Part VIII. Care Modifications for Special Needs Patients
43. Salivary Dysfunction
44. Neurological and Sensory Impairment
45. Mental and Emotional Disorders
46. Immune System Dysfunction
47. HIV/AIDS—NEW!
48. Cancer and Treatment Effects on the Oral Cavity
Part IX. Professional Development and Vision
49. Dental Hygiene and Business Management—NEW!
50. Professional Development
51. Insight and Commitment
- No. of pages:
- 1040
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 24th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058605
Susan Daniel
President, Educational Visions, LLC Ridgeland, MS; Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dental Ecology, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill, NC
Sherry Harfst
Consultant, Mobile, AL; Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dental Ecology, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill, NC
Rebecca Wilder
Associate Professor and Director, Graduate Dental Hygiene Education, Department of Dental Ecology University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, Editor in Chief, Journal of Dental Hygiene, American Dental Hygienists' Association