Mosby's Dental Hygiene - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323043526, 9780323058605

Mosby's Dental Hygiene

2nd Edition

Concepts, Cases, and Competencies

Authors: Susan Daniel Sherry Harfst Rebecca Wilder
eBook ISBN: 9780323058605
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 24th October 2007
Page Count: 1040
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Focusing on skills for everyday practice, this full-color textbook/CD-ROM learning package makes it easy to master dental hygiene concepts. The text presents essential dental hygiene information in a logical sequence from setup to assessment to treatment. The CD includes “how-to” videos on procedures and techniques, along with many case studies and interactive exercises. You won't just understand key concepts, you'll learn how to apply them!

Key Features

  • Case Studies and Case Applications in every chapter help the student connect theoretical clinical content with real life situations and apply the text material.
  • Dental Considerations feature notes special techniques or concepts that can be used in the dental office.
  • At-a-Glance overviews in each chapter opener allow information to be found easily.
  • Evolve site features an ExamView test bank, an electronic image collection, links to helpful websites, additional readings and resources, and items for further discussion which allow more opportunities to incorporate text and CD materials into everyday learning.

Table of Contents

Part I. Oral Healthcare

1. The Dental Hygiene Profession

2. Health Promotion: A Basis of Practice

3. Legal and Ethical Considerations

4. Evidence-Based Decision Making-NEW!

5. Communication

6. The Body’s Response to Challenge

Part II. Environmental Ergonomics

7. Exposure Control and Prevention of Disease Transmission

8. Positioning and Prevention of Operator Injury

9. Instrument Design and Principles of Instrumentation

10. Instrument Sharpening

Part III. Patient Assessment

11. Life Stage Changes

12. Comprehensive Health History

13. Drug-Induced Adverse Oral Events

14. Physical and Extraoral Examination

15. Intraoral Examination

16. Periodontal Examination

17. Hard Tissue Examination

18. Radiographic and Photographic Imaging Assessment

19. Nutritional Assessment

Part IV. Diagnosis and Planning

20. Oral Risk Assessment and Intervention Planning

21. Individualizing Preventive and Therapeutic Strategies

22. Post Treatment Assessment and Supportive Care

23. Case Development, Documentation, and Presentation

Part V. Prevention Implementation

24. Devices for Oral Self Care

25. Dental Caries and Caries Management

26. Dentifrices

27. Chemotherapeutics

28. Sealants

29. Tobacco and Chemical Addiction

30. Care of Appliances and Dental Prostheses

Part VI. Therapeutic Implementation

31. Powered Instrumentation and Periodontal Debridement

32. Cosmetic and Therapeutic Polishing

33. Dentinal Sensitivity

34. Periodontal Dressings and Suturing

35. Operative Procedures

36. Aesthetics

37. Orthodontics—NEW!

38. Malodor—NEW!

39. Emergency Management of Dental Trauma

Part VII. Anxiety and Pain Control

40. Anxiety Control

41. Local Anesthetics

42. Nitrous Oxide/Oxygen Sedation

Part VIII. Care Modifications for Special Needs Patients

43. Salivary Dysfunction

44. Neurological and Sensory Impairment

45. Mental and Emotional Disorders

46. Immune System Dysfunction

47. HIV/AIDS—NEW!

48. Cancer and Treatment Effects on the Oral Cavity

Part IX. Professional Development and Vision

49. Dental Hygiene and Business Management—NEW!

50. Professional Development

51. Insight and Commitment

Details

No. of pages:
1040
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323058605

About the Author

Susan Daniel

Affiliations and Expertise

President, Educational Visions, LLC Ridgeland, MS; Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dental Ecology, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill, NC

Sherry Harfst

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant, Mobile, AL; Adjunct Clinical Associate Professor, Department of Dental Ecology, University of North Carolina School of Dentistry, Chapel Hill, NC

Rebecca Wilder

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor and Director, Graduate Dental Hygiene Education, Department of Dental Ecology University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, Editor in Chief, Journal of Dental Hygiene, American Dental Hygienists' Association

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.