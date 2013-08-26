A handy reference ideal for the entire dental team, Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 3rd Edition defines over 10,000 terms covering all areas of dentistry. Definitions include specialties such as endodontics, periodontics, surgery, and commonly used medical terms. Pocket sized and easy to carry, this edition includes over 300 illustrations and addresses new innovations, research, technology, and products. Extensive appendices provide quick access to the information you use every day, and a new companion website offers audio pronunciations plus videos and animations.

"Being an A5 paperback, it is an excellent resource that can handily be carried around. I would highly recommend it to any student studying dentistry. It is also a good reference for other members of the dental team." Reviewed by: M. L. T. LO, Bristish Dental Journal, Date: Aug 2014