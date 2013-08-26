Mosby's Dental Dictionary - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323100120, 9780323226714

Mosby's Dental Dictionary

3rd Edition

Authors: Mosby
eBook ISBN: 9780323226714
eBook ISBN: 9780323100137
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 26th August 2013
Page Count: 808
Description

A handy reference ideal for the entire dental team, Mosby's Dental Dictionary, 3rd Edition defines over 10,000 terms covering all areas of dentistry. Definitions include specialties such as endodontics, periodontics, surgery, and commonly used medical terms. Pocket sized and easy to carry, this edition includes over 300 illustrations and addresses new innovations, research, technology, and products. Extensive appendices provide quick access to the information you use every day, and a new companion website offers audio pronunciations plus videos and animations.

"Being an A5 paperback, it is an excellent resource that can handily be carried around. I would highly recommend it to any student studying dentistry. It is also a good reference for other members of the dental team." Reviewed by: M. L. T. LO, Bristish Dental Journal, Date: Aug 2014

Key Features

  • Over 300 illustrations clarify and enhance definitions.
  • Bolded pronunciations indicate terms you can hear on the companion website.
  • Practical appendices (in print and online) provide a reference to abbreviations, clinical oral structures, anesthesia color codes, implants, and more.
  • Colored thumb tabs make it easy to locate definitions quickly.
  • Portable size offers convenience as a chair-side or computer-side reference.
  • A flexible cover provides durability.

Table of Contents

Pronunciation Guide

Alphabetic Listing of Terms

Appendices

  1. Symbols and Abbreviations

  2. American Dental Association (ADA) Dental Codes 2007/2008

  3. Anxiety and Pain Management

  4. Clinical Oral Structures

  5. Dental Professional Organizations

  6. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

  7. Infection Control

  8. Legal and Ethical Issues

  9. How Dental Terms Are Made and Read

  10. Nutrition and Nutritional Counseling

  11. Pharmacology

  12. Radiology and Radiography

  13. Tooth Numbering Systems and Explanation for Mounting Radiographs

  14. Dental Prosthetics

About the Author

