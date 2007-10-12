Mosby's Dental Dictionary
2nd Edition
Designed for use by the entire dental team, Mosby's Dental Dictionary includes more than 10,000 terms and 300 full-color illustrations. Definitions include all areas of dentistry, basic, clinical and behavioral sciences, terms related to office management, and commonly used medical terms. Thoroughly revised and updated, this edition includes more terms, more pronunciations, and extensive appendices for quick, easy-to-use access to information used daily in the clinical setting.
- A companion CD-ROM offers the entire book in a searchable format, with audio pronunciations and thumbnails of illustrations that can be enlarged for optimal viewing.
- Full-color illustrations enhance definitions.
- Bolded pronunciations indicate which terms can be heard on the CD-ROM.
- Accuracy of entries is verified by an expert review board including dentists and dental hygienists.
- Colored thumb bleeds make it easy to locate definitions quickly.
- Portable size offers convenience as a chairside or computer-side reference.
- A flexible cover provides durability.
- Extensive appendices provide useful information in a quick-access format.
Pronunciation Guide
Alphabetic Listing of Terms
Appendices
A. Symbols and Abbreviations
B. American Dental Association (ADA) Dental Codes 2007/2008
C. Anxiety and Pain Management
D. Clinical Oral Structures
E. Dental Professional Organizations
F. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996
G. Infection Control
H. Legal and Ethical Issues
I. How Dental Terms Are Made and Read
J. Nutrition and Nutritional Counseling
K. Pharmacology
L. Radiology and Radiography
M. Tooth Numbering Systems and Explanation for Mounting Radiographs
N. Dental Prosthetics NEW!
- No. of pages:
- 816
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 12th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168151
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323058445