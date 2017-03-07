Mosby's Dental Assisting Exam Review - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323396301, 9780323484053

Mosby's Dental Assisting Exam Review

3rd Edition

Authors: Mosby Betty Finkbeiner
Paperback ISBN: 9780323396301
eBook ISBN: 9780323484053
eBook ISBN: 9780323484060
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 7th March 2017
Page Count: 272
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Prepare for and pass your local, state, or board exams with Mosby’s Dental Assisting Exam Review, 3rd Edition. This best-selling comprehensive resource is modeled after the format of the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA®) exam administered by the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) and includes 600 all-new questions. With a total of 2,800 total multiple-choice questions and nearly seven times the practice of the CDA® exam, all the standard topics and procedures specific to dental assisting are meticulously covered. In addition, an updated companion website includes a database of exam questions and a custom test generator with time-clock functionality. Plus, this is the only product on the market to address state-by-state expanded functions with state-specific questions to give you realistic practice wherever you plan to practice.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive practice with 2,800 total multiple-choice questions provides nearly seven times the practice of the board exam.
  • National board format follows the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA®) blueprints with the same number and type of questions you can expect to see in the General Chairside, Infection Control, and Radiation Health and Safety component exams.
  • Answer key and rationales help you assess your understanding and gauge your exam readiness.
  • Unique companion website allows you to practice specific types and numbers of questions or easily generate a simulated exam from the 2,800-question item bank to mimic the types and numbers of questions on the CDA® exam.
  • Realistic computerized testing experience with a clock functionality helps you learn to master time for optimal test-day readiness.
  • Photos and illustrations included with exam questions provide realistic exam simulation.

Table of Contents

PART 1: Content Review

Chapter 1: General Chairside Assisting Exam Review
1. Collection and Recording of Clinical Data
2. Chairside Dental Procedures
3. Chairside Dental Materials: Preparation, Manipulation, Application
4. Laboratory Materials and Procedures
5. Patient Education and Oral Health Management
6. Prevention and Management of Emergencies
7. Office Operations

Chapter 2: Radiation Health and Safety Exam Review
1. Expose and Evaluate
2. Quality Assurance and Radiology Regulations
3. Radiation Safety for Patients and Operators
4. Infection Control

Chapter 3: Infection Control Exam Review
1. Patient and Dental Healthcare Worker Education
2. Standard/Universal Precautions and the Prevention of Disease Transmission
a. Preventing cross-contamination and disease transmission
b. Maintaining aseptic conditions
c. Instrument processing
d. Asepsis procedures
3. Occupational Safety 

PART 2: Practice Examinations

Test 1
 General Chairside
 Radiation Health and Safety
 Infection Control
 Answers and Rationales

Test 2
 General Chairside
 Radiation Health and Safety
 Infection Control
 Answers and Rationales

Test 3
 General Chairside
 Radiation Health and Safety
 Infection Control
 Answers and Rationales

National and State Contacts
Bibliography/Suggested Readings
Figure Credits

Details

No. of pages:
272
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323396301
eBook ISBN:
9780323484053
eBook ISBN:
9780323484060

About the Author

Betty Finkbeiner

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.