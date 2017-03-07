Mosby's Dental Assisting Exam Review

PART 1: Content Review

Chapter 1: General Chairside Assisting Exam Review

1. Collection and Recording of Clinical Data

2. Chairside Dental Procedures

3. Chairside Dental Materials: Preparation, Manipulation, Application

4. Laboratory Materials and Procedures

5. Patient Education and Oral Health Management

6. Prevention and Management of Emergencies

7. Office Operations

Chapter 2: Radiation Health and Safety Exam Review

1. Expose and Evaluate

2. Quality Assurance and Radiology Regulations

3. Radiation Safety for Patients and Operators

4. Infection Control

Chapter 3: Infection Control Exam Review

1. Patient and Dental Healthcare Worker Education

2. Standard/Universal Precautions and the Prevention of Disease Transmission

a. Preventing cross-contamination and disease transmission

b. Maintaining aseptic conditions

c. Instrument processing

d. Asepsis procedures

3. Occupational Safety

PART 2: Practice Examinations

Test 1

General Chairside

Radiation Health and Safety

Infection Control

Answers and Rationales

Test 2

General Chairside

Radiation Health and Safety

Infection Control

Answers and Rationales

Test 3

General Chairside

Radiation Health and Safety

Infection Control

Answers and Rationales

National and State Contacts

Bibliography/Suggested Readings

Figure Credits

