Mosby's Dental Assisting Exam Review
3rd Edition
Description
Prepare for and pass your local, state, or board exams with Mosby’s Dental Assisting Exam Review, 3rd Edition. This best-selling comprehensive resource is modeled after the format of the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA®) exam administered by the Dental Assisting National Board (DANB) and includes 600 all-new questions. With a total of 2,800 total multiple-choice questions and nearly seven times the practice of the CDA® exam, all the standard topics and procedures specific to dental assisting are meticulously covered. In addition, an updated companion website includes a database of exam questions and a custom test generator with time-clock functionality. Plus, this is the only product on the market to address state-by-state expanded functions with state-specific questions to give you realistic practice wherever you plan to practice.
Key Features
- Comprehensive practice with 2,800 total multiple-choice questions provides nearly seven times the practice of the board exam.
- National board format follows the Certified Dental Assistant (CDA®) blueprints with the same number and type of questions you can expect to see in the General Chairside, Infection Control, and Radiation Health and Safety component exams.
- Answer key and rationales help you assess your understanding and gauge your exam readiness.
- Unique companion website allows you to practice specific types and numbers of questions or easily generate a simulated exam from the 2,800-question item bank to mimic the types and numbers of questions on the CDA® exam.
- Realistic computerized testing experience with a clock functionality helps you learn to master time for optimal test-day readiness.
- Photos and illustrations included with exam questions provide realistic exam simulation.
Table of Contents
PART 1: Content Review
Chapter 1: General Chairside Assisting Exam Review
1. Collection and Recording of Clinical Data
2. Chairside Dental Procedures
3. Chairside Dental Materials: Preparation, Manipulation, Application
4. Laboratory Materials and Procedures
5. Patient Education and Oral Health Management
6. Prevention and Management of Emergencies
7. Office Operations
Chapter 2: Radiation Health and Safety Exam Review
1. Expose and Evaluate
2. Quality Assurance and Radiology Regulations
3. Radiation Safety for Patients and Operators
4. Infection Control
Chapter 3: Infection Control Exam Review
1. Patient and Dental Healthcare Worker Education
2. Standard/Universal Precautions and the Prevention of Disease Transmission
a. Preventing cross-contamination and disease transmission
b. Maintaining aseptic conditions
c. Instrument processing
d. Asepsis procedures
3. Occupational Safety
PART 2: Practice Examinations
Test 1
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
Test 2
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
Test 3
General Chairside
Radiation Health and Safety
Infection Control
Answers and Rationales
National and State Contacts
Details
- No. of pages:
- 272
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2018
- Published:
- 7th March 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323396301
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484053
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323484060
About the Author
Betty Finkbeiner
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Faculty, Washtenaw Community College, Ann Arbor, MI