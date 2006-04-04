Mosby's Critical Care Nursing Reference
4th Edition
Description
Developed to provide nurse clinicians with a resource for the management of adult critical care patients, Mosby's Critical Care Nursing Reference condenses the most essential information needed by nurses working in the ICU. This valuable, pocket-sized reference provides information on broad topics that apply to a variety of critically ill patients, as well as detailed information on organ diseases. Chapters are dedicated to psychosocial concerns, complementary therapies, and the unique needs of a pediatric patient in an adult ICU. Therapeutic modalities and pharmacology are both examined, with information that is useful for the student, the new nurse, and the experienced professional.
Key Features
- Handy size allows portability and ease of use in working conditions.
- Contains both general information on patient care, as well as specific details outlining nursing procedures in a professional setting.
- Organization of material presented allows for quick access of desired subject matter in critical care situations.
- Allows critical care nurses to quickly assess, diagnose, and facilitate the care of patients in an ICU setting.
- Clearly organized appendices allow the user to rapidly obtain frequently needed data.
Table of Contents
- Critical Care Patient Assessment Guides
2. Acute Pain in the Critically Ill Patient
3. Concepts common in the Care of the Critically Ill Patient
4. Psychosocial Concerns of the Critically Ill Patient
5. The Critically Ill Patient
6. Monitoring the Critically Ill Patient
7. Therapeutic Modalities
8. Palliative Care In the Critical Care Unit
9. Nursing Care of the Child in the Adult Critical Care Unit
10. Pharmacology in the Critically Ill Patient
11. Complementary Therapies
Appendices
A. Scoring tools
B. Organ and tissue donation
C. Body surface area nomogram
D. Formulas
E. Guides to advanced cardiovascular life support
F. Confusion assessment method
Glossary
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 4th April 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323167796
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323060899
About the Author
Susan Stillwell
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Center for the Advancement of Evidence-Based Practice, College of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University, Phoenix, AZ