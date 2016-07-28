Prepare for success on the ARRT certification exam! Mosby's Comprehensive Review of Radiography: The Complete Study Guide & Career Planner, 7th Edition offers a complete, outline-style review of the major subject areas covered on the ARRT exam in radiography. Each review section is followed by a set of questions testing your knowledge of that subject area. Two mock ARRT exams are included in the book, and over 1,400 online review questions may be randomly combined to generate a virtually limitless number of practice exams. From noted radiography educator and lecturer William J. Callaway, this book is also an ideal study guide for the classroom and an expert resource for use in launching your career.