Whether you’re a new vet tech student or reviewing for the certification exam, Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition is the ideal review tool to help you master critical concepts and pass the VTNE. Now in full color, this edition features a user-friendly outline format that helps break down information visually. Coverage reinforces key concepts in basic and clinical sciences, clinical applications, patient management and nutrition, anesthesia and pharmacology, medical and surgical nursing, and critical care, plus new information on pain management. To ensure the most meaningful review, the Evolve site features a study mode that includes 500 review questions and an exam mode that offers a computer-based testing environment similar to what you will encounter when taking the VTNE.