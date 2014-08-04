Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians
4th Edition
Description
Whether you’re a new vet tech student or reviewing for the certification exam, Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition is the ideal review tool to help you master critical concepts and pass the VTNE. Now in full color, this edition features a user-friendly outline format that helps break down information visually. Coverage reinforces key concepts in basic and clinical sciences, clinical applications, patient management and nutrition, anesthesia and pharmacology, medical and surgical nursing, and critical care, plus new information on pain management. To ensure the most meaningful review, the Evolve site features a study mode that includes 500 review questions and an exam mode that offers a computer-based testing environment similar to what you will encounter when taking the VTNE.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage includes all areas of veterinary technology, such as: basic and clinical sciences; clinical applications; patient management, nursing and nutrition; anesthesia and pharmacology; and professional practices and issues.
- Comprehensive review exam at the end of the text contains 350 questions that provide you with a solid review of the vet tech curriculum and the information you need to know to pass the VTNE.
- User-friendly outline format is conducive to classification and grouping of material, which helps you retain the content.
- Coverage of dogs, cats, large animals, birds, reptiles, and laboratory animals ensures you are prepared for all aspects of the national board examination.
- Summarized concepts and procedures are highlighted in boxes and tables to support visual learners.
- Student-friendly chapter format contains a chapter outline, learning outcomes, a glossary, and review questions.
- Appendix of veterinary technician resources include American, Canadian, and international vet tech associations; registration of technicians; and special internet sites of interest to veterinary technicians.
Table of Contents
- Anatomy and Physiology
2. Urinalysis and Hematology
3. Parasitology
4. Clinical Chemistry
5. Cytology
6. Diagnostic Microbiology and Mycology
7. Radiography
8. Alternative Imaging Technology
9. Virology and Immunology
10. Sanitation Sterilization and Disinfection
11. Companion Animal Behavior
12. Restraint and Handling
13. Small Animal Nutrition
14. Large Animal Nutrition and Feeding
15. Genetics, Theriogenology and Neonatal Care
16. Laboratory Animal Medicine
17. Exotic Animal Medicine
18.Zoonoses
19. Pharmacology
20. Pharmaceutical Calculations
21. Anesthesia
22. Pain Management
23. Surgery Principles
24. Small Animal Nursing and Procedures
25. Equine Nursing and Surgery
26. Large Animal Nursing, Surgery and Anesthesia
27. Emergency Medicine
28. Veterinary Dentistry
29. Personal, Practice and Professional Management Skills and Ethics
Appendix A. Abbreviations And Symbols
Appendix B. The Metric System and Equivalents
Appendix C. Medical Terminology
Appendix D. Species Names
Appendix E. Normal Values
Appendix F. Additional Veterinary Technician Resources
Appendix G. Comprehensive Test with Answer Key
Appendix H. Answer Key to Chapter Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 760
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2015
- Published:
- 4th August 2014
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171403
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323171397
About the Author
Monica Tighe
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Marg Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators