Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians - 4th Edition

Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians

4th Edition

Authors: Monica Tighe Marg Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323171403
eBook ISBN: 9780323171397
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th August 2014
Page Count: 760
Description

Whether you’re a new vet tech student or reviewing for the certification exam, Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians, 4th Edition is the ideal review tool to help you master critical concepts and pass the VTNE. Now in full color, this edition features a user-friendly outline format that helps break down information visually. Coverage reinforces key concepts in basic and clinical sciences, clinical applications, patient management and nutrition, anesthesia and pharmacology, medical and surgical nursing, and critical care, plus new information on pain management. To ensure the most meaningful review, the Evolve site features a study mode that includes 500 review questions and an exam mode that offers a computer-based testing environment similar to what you will encounter when taking the VTNE.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage includes all areas of veterinary technology, such as: basic and clinical sciences; clinical applications; patient management, nursing and nutrition; anesthesia and pharmacology; and professional practices and issues.

  • Comprehensive review exam at the end of the text contains 350 questions that provide you with a solid review of the vet tech curriculum and the information you need to know to pass the VTNE.

  • User-friendly outline format is conducive to classification and grouping of material, which helps you retain the content.

  • Coverage of dogs, cats, large animals, birds, reptiles, and laboratory animals ensures you are prepared for all aspects of the national board examination.

  • Summarized concepts and procedures are highlighted in boxes and tables to support visual learners.

  • Student-friendly chapter format contains a chapter outline, learning outcomes, a glossary, and review questions.

  • Appendix of veterinary technician resources include American, Canadian, and international vet tech associations; registration of technicians; and special internet sites of interest to veterinary technicians.

Table of Contents

  1. Anatomy and Physiology
    2. Urinalysis and Hematology
    3. Parasitology
    4. Clinical Chemistry
    5. Cytology
    6. Diagnostic Microbiology and Mycology
    7. Radiography
    8. Alternative Imaging Technology
    9. Virology and Immunology
    10. Sanitation Sterilization and Disinfection
    11. Companion Animal Behavior
    12. Restraint and Handling
    13. Small Animal Nutrition
    14. Large Animal Nutrition and Feeding
    15. Genetics, Theriogenology and Neonatal Care
    16. Laboratory Animal Medicine
    17. Exotic Animal Medicine
    18.Zoonoses
    19. Pharmacology
    20. Pharmaceutical Calculations
    21. Anesthesia
    22. Pain Management
    23. Surgery Principles
    24. Small Animal Nursing and Procedures
    25. Equine Nursing and Surgery
    26. Large Animal Nursing, Surgery and Anesthesia
    27. Emergency Medicine
    28. Veterinary Dentistry
    29. Personal, Practice and Professional Management Skills and Ethics 
    Appendix A.  Abbreviations And Symbols
    Appendix B. The Metric System and Equivalents
    Appendix C. Medical Terminology
    Appendix D. Species Names
    Appendix  E. Normal Values
    Appendix F. Additional  Veterinary Technician Resources
    Appendix G. Comprehensive Test with Answer Key
    Appendix H. Answer Key to Chapter Review Questions

Details

No. of pages: 760
760
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323171403
eBook ISBN:
9780323171397

About the Author

Monica Tighe

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Marg Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators

