Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians - 3rd Edition

Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians

3rd Edition

Authors: Monica Tighe Marg Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780323168199
eBook ISBN: 9780323075688
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 17th October 2007
Page Count: 640
Description

Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd edition introduces and reviews the material in each of your veterinary technology courses. Key topics ranging from basic and clinical science, diagnostics and applications, to professional practices and issues are presented in a user-friendly outline format that is ideal whether you're a new student or you're reviewing for your certification exams.

Key Features

  • Comprehensive coverage of veterinary technology spans basic and clinical sciences, applications, patient management, nursing, nutrition, anesthesia and pharmacology, as well as personal, practice and professional management skills - everything you need for both the U.S. and Canadian certification exams.
  • Care of large animals, birds, reptiles and laboratory animals, in addition to cats and dogs, is included.
  • Chapter outlines, learning outcomes and expanded glossaries help you comprehend and retain essential material.
  • Summary tables are ideal for reference or review.
  • Review questions at the end of each chapter, in addition to a 300-question comprehensive review exam, test and reinforce your knowledge of veterinary technology.
  • Six appendixes ensure crucial resources are always at your fingertips.

Table of Contents

Part 1. Basic and Clinical Sciences

1. Anatomy and Physiology

2. Urinalysis, and Hematology

3. Cytology

4. Parasitology

5. Diagnostic Microbiology and Mycology

6. Clinical Chemistry

7. Virology

8. Immunology

Part 2. Clinical Applications

9. Handling and Restraint

10. Sanitation, Sterilization, and Disinfection

11. Radiography

12. Alternative Imaging Technology

Part 3. Patient Management and Nutrition

13. Genetics, Theriogenology and Neonatal Care

14. Companion Animal Behavior

15. Small Animal Nutrition

16. Large Animal Nutrition

17. Laboratory Animal and Pocket Pet Medicine

18. Exotic Animal Medicine

Part 4. Anesthesia and Pharmacology

19. Anesthesia

20. Pharmacology

21. Pharmaceutical Calculations

Part 5. Medical and Surgical Nursing

22. Surgical Techniques: Preparation and Instrument Care

23. Small Animal Nursing

24. Equine Nursing and Large Animal Surgery

25. Swine and Ruminant Nursing, Surgery, and Anesthesia

26. Dentistry

27. Emergency and First Aid

28. Zoonoses

Part 6. Practice Management and Self-Management

29. Personal, Practice, and Professional Management Skills and Ethics

Appendixes

A. Abbreviations and Symbols

B. The Metric System and Equivalents

C. Medical Terminology

D. Species Names

E. Normal Values

F. Additional Veterinary Technician Resources

G. Comprehensive Test with Answer Key

H. Answer Key to Chapter Review Questions

Details

No. of pages:
640
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323168199
eBook ISBN:
9780323075688

About the Author

Monica Tighe

Affiliations and Expertise

St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology, Windsor, Ontario, Canada

Marg Brown

Affiliations and Expertise

Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators

