Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians
3rd Edition
Description
Mosby's Comprehensive Review for Veterinary Technicians, 3rd edition introduces and reviews the material in each of your veterinary technology courses. Key topics ranging from basic and clinical science, diagnostics and applications, to professional practices and issues are presented in a user-friendly outline format that is ideal whether you're a new student or you're reviewing for your certification exams.
Key Features
- Comprehensive coverage of veterinary technology spans basic and clinical sciences, applications, patient management, nursing, nutrition, anesthesia and pharmacology, as well as personal, practice and professional management skills - everything you need for both the U.S. and Canadian certification exams.
- Care of large animals, birds, reptiles and laboratory animals, in addition to cats and dogs, is included.
- Chapter outlines, learning outcomes and expanded glossaries help you comprehend and retain essential material.
- Summary tables are ideal for reference or review.
- Review questions at the end of each chapter, in addition to a 300-question comprehensive review exam, test and reinforce your knowledge of veterinary technology.
- Six appendixes ensure crucial resources are always at your fingertips.
Table of Contents
Part 1. Basic and Clinical Sciences
1. Anatomy and Physiology
2. Urinalysis, and Hematology
3. Cytology
4. Parasitology
5. Diagnostic Microbiology and Mycology
6. Clinical Chemistry
7. Virology
8. Immunology
Part 2. Clinical Applications
9. Handling and Restraint
10. Sanitation, Sterilization, and Disinfection
11. Radiography
12. Alternative Imaging Technology
Part 3. Patient Management and Nutrition
13. Genetics, Theriogenology and Neonatal Care
14. Companion Animal Behavior
15. Small Animal Nutrition
16. Large Animal Nutrition
17. Laboratory Animal and Pocket Pet Medicine
18. Exotic Animal Medicine
Part 4. Anesthesia and Pharmacology
19. Anesthesia
20. Pharmacology
21. Pharmaceutical Calculations
Part 5. Medical and Surgical Nursing
22. Surgical Techniques: Preparation and Instrument Care
23. Small Animal Nursing
24. Equine Nursing and Large Animal Surgery
25. Swine and Ruminant Nursing, Surgery, and Anesthesia
26. Dentistry
27. Emergency and First Aid
28. Zoonoses
Part 6. Practice Management and Self-Management
29. Personal, Practice, and Professional Management Skills and Ethics
Appendixes
A. Abbreviations and Symbols
B. The Metric System and Equivalents
C. Medical Terminology
D. Species Names
E. Normal Values
F. Additional Veterinary Technician Resources
G. Comprehensive Test with Answer Key
H. Answer Key to Chapter Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 640
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 17th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323168199
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323075688
About the Author
Monica Tighe
Affiliations and Expertise
St. Clair College of Applied Arts and Technology, Windsor, Ontario, Canada
Marg Brown
Affiliations and Expertise
Penn Foster College, Scranton, Pennsylvania, Active Member, Ontario Association of Veterinary Technicians and Association of Veterinary Technician Educators