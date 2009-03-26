Mosby's Comprehensive Review for the Canadian RN Exam
1st Edition
Description
A must-have for every Canadian nursing student, Mosby’s Comprehensive Review for the Canadian RN Exam is the perfect preparation tool, offering not only hundreds of practice questions, but also a full review of nursing content to help answer those questions.
As the only fully Canadian comprehensive review book on the market, you will find the specific nursing knowledge you need for anyone preparing to write the CRNE. The all-Canadian author team and cross-country contributors have ensured the appropriateness and relevance of all the material covered.
Designed to prepare you to write the Canadian Registered Nurse Examination (CRNE), the text features 11 chapters, 2 practice exams and 6 appendices, along with a CD-ROM containing the practice examinations in electronic format with answers and rationales for each question.
The introductory chapters explain how best to utilize this comprehensive resource as a study tool, moving on to the pertinent details about the Canadian Registered Nurse Examination (CRNE) itself, with tips on how to successfully prepare for and write the exam.
The content review chapters are followed by topical practice questions. Each question has an answer and rationale provided to allow you to fully assess your mastery of the content.
Mosby’s Comprehensive Review for the Canadian RN Exam offers the option of completing two practice exams, either within the book itself or using the free
CD-ROM.
Key Features
• Helpful introductory chapters provide you with the latest news on the CRNE and provide tips on studying and successfully writing the exam
• Written by nursing instructors from across Canada
• All review chapters include practice questions with answers and rationales
• Review questions are provided in CRNE format
• Two practice exams provide a way for you to effectively test your knowledge
• The free CD-ROM offers a variety of formats to answer questions – either one at a time for instant feedback; 5-10 questions at a time to give yourself a quick quiz; or take a full practice exam
• CD-ROM questions can be regularly updated online with new questions to ensure they are the most reflective of the actual CRNE
• 6 appendices provide valuable information for any nurse, including:
o Medical Terminology
o Approved List of Abbreviations
o Common Laboratory and Diagnostic Tests
o Mathematical Formulae Related to the Practice of Nursing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2009
- Published:
- 26th March 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781897422885
About the Author
Janice Marshall-Henty
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Community Services and Health Sciences, George Brown College, Toronto, Ontario Canada
Cheryl Sams
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emerita, School of Health Sciences, Seneca College of Applied Arts and Technology, Toronto, ON
Jonathon Bradshaw
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, Faculty of Community Services and Health Sciences, George Brown College, Toronto, Ontario Canada